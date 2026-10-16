Eagles HC Nick Sirianni Addresses Jalen Hurts’ Health After Scary Update

The Philadelphia Eagles were dealt a gut punch ahead of Week 6 when it was revealed that Jalen Hurts won’t play in Week 6 due to a blood clot in his calf. While the team is only ruling him out for one game, Hurts is likely going to miss an extended period of time (potentially the rest of the season) recovering from this scary ailment.

Considering how dangerous a blood clot can be, the main focus right now is on Hurts’ health and well-being, not when he will return to the football field. When asked about Hurts’ status, head coach Nick Sirianni made that abundantly clear, despite refusing to divulge much information on the situation.

Nick Sirianni Sends Strong Jalen Hurts Message

Philly has gotten battered in recent weeks, which helps explain its ongoing three-game losing streak. The offensive line has had to be revamped on the fly after Lane Johnson abruptly retired and Cam Jurgens was traded to the Baltimore Ravens, but the rest of the roster is dealing with injuries, as the team’s top two playmakers on offense, Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith, have both missed time with hamstring injuries.

Hurts was the lone constant on the offensive side of the ball, but now he’s going to be out for what will likely be the foreseeable future as he treats this blood clot. After tests revealed a blood clot in Hurts’ calf ahead of Week 5, Philadelphia decided it was a good idea to have him play against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and now, that move has come back to bite the team and Hurts in a big way.

Regardless, the only thing that matters right now is Hurts’ health. Given the circumstances of the ailment, and the team’s decision to play Hurts last weekend, Sirianni was unsurprisingly peppered with questions about his star quarterback when speaking to reporters on Friday morning. However, he didn’t offer much, simply saying Hurts’ health is the main concern right now while continually citing the team’s statement from Thursday on the situation.

Nick Sirianni repeatedly referring back to the statement the Eagles put out yesterday on Jalen Hurts,” Mike Garafolo of NFL Network shared in a post on X. “Not providing much further insight but says, ‘Jalen’s health is of the utmost importance.'”

Eagles Suffer Major Loss With Jalen Hurts News

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 7: Jalen Hurts #1, Tanner McKee #16, and Kyle McCord #19 of the Philadelphia Eagles look on prior to the NFL Preseason 2025 game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lincoln Financial Field on August 7, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Bengals 34-27. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Losing Hurts could very well be the straw that breaks the camel’s back when it comes to the Eagles’ quest to keep their 2026 campaign alive. Tanner McKee will draw the start in place of Hurts in Week 6, but pretty much everything beyond this week is up in the air for this team.

Sirianni’s seat was already heating up before Hurts’ absence was revealed, so if he can’t find a way to piece things together during his absence, his future with the team could quickly become quite murky. Philly will attempt to get back in the win column in Week 6 without Hurts, but a challenging matchup against the Carolina Panthers awaits them.