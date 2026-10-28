Philadelphia Eagles Place Another RB on Injured Reserve

The Philadelphia Eagles have had little to no luck with running back injuries and have placed yet another running back on injured reserve — this time a critical backup to starter Saquon Barkley.

“The Eagles placed Dameon Pierce on IR. He’s the third RB to go on IR this season,” The Athletic’s Zach Berman wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “They signed Jaydon Blue to the 53. They signed G Evan Beerntsen, WR Quentin Skinner, and DB Shaun Wade to the practice squad.”

“Eagles have placed RB Dameon Pierce on injured reserve and signed RB Jaydon Blue to their active roster,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

“Dameon Pierce is heading to IR,” The Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski wrote on X. “Eagles RBs: RB1 Saquon Barkley: Injured back/hamstring. RB2 Tank Bigsby: IR RB3: Will Shipley: IR RB4 Dameon Pierce: IR.”

Pierce had 14 carries for 47 yards and 1 touchdown in a 38-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7, when he was pressed into more usage with Barkley hobbled with a hamstring injury.

“Eagles have had six different players get snaps at RB,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote on X. “Could be more this Sunday vs. Washington. The six (snaps in parentheses): Dameon Pierce (151), Will Shipley (104), Saquon Barkley (101), Tank Bigsby (63), Elijah Mitchell (14), Carson Steele (3).”

Eagles Signed Dameon Pierce Early in Offseason

The Eagles took a chance on Pierce, hoping he could become the primary backup to 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley.

“Eagles agreed to terms on a one-year deal with RB Dameon Pierce,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote on his official X account on March 19. “Pierce saw his playing time and production decrease rapidly following a rookie season with the Texans in which he rushed for 939 yards. He lost his starting spot in his second season and fell down the depth chart and eventually out of Houston last season. He was last on the Chiefs practice squad. Pierce is only 25, though, and still seemingly has enough tread on the tires for the Eagles kick.”

Pierce was a 4th-round pick (No. 107 overall) out of Florida in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans and had over 1,100 all-purpose yards as a rookie — including 939 rushing yards — but saw his numbers decrease each year since then.

Brief Stint With Chiefs After Texans’ Release

The Texans ultimately parted ways with Pierce late in the 2025 season, and he finished the year with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The real impact for Pierce might not just be backing up Barkley.

“Should have also mentioned Pierce’s kick returning, which could be what the Eagles envision him doing the most,” McLane wrote. “He doesn’t have a lot of returns in the NFL, but when he did, he had some long runs, including a 98-yard TD in 2023. Kickoffs have changed, but Pierce could be an option next season.”