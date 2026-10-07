Eagles in Panic Mode After Latest Saquon Barkley, Devonta Smith Injury News

The Philadelphia Eagles have had quite a bit go wrong over the past few weeks. Not only have they lost their past two games, but several key players are dealing with injuries, and their offensive line is depleted after Lane Johnson retired and Cam Jurgens was traded to the Baltimore Ravens. If the Eagles aren’t careful, things could go south for this team in a hurry.

Heading into Week 5, Philadelphia is dealing with some significant injuries to some of their best players. Running back Saquon Barkley and wide receiver DeVonta Smith are two such examples, and the latest injury news regarding this pair of stars won’t exactly leave the team or its fans all that encouraged for their upcoming matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith Don’t Practice for the Eagles on Wednesday

Alongside Jalen Hurts, Barkley and Smith are the two most important players on offense for the Eagles. They are both among the best players at their respective positions, and without them, this offense does not have the firepower needed to overcome Hurts’ inconsistent play under center.

Smith suffered a hamstring injury in Philly’s Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears, which forced him to miss the team’s clash against the Rams. Barkley, who suffered a stinger in Week 2 that forced him out of the game early, once again exited a game early after he suffered a hamstring injury of his own early vs. Los Angeles.

There hasn’t been much optimism over the past few days when it comes to the Eagles’ hopes of having either one of these guys on the field in Week 5. Sure enough, Barkley and Smith both got off on the wrong foot when it comes to their availability for Sunday, as neither guy managed to participate in Wednesday’s practice thanks to their hamstring injuries.

Eagles Could Be Very Shorthanded on Offense in Week 5

Getty Saquon Barkley and DeVonta Smith both did not practice for the Eagles on Wednesday due to injury

It isn’t necessarily surprising to see that Barkley and Smith didn’t practice on Wednesday, but it did serve as confirmation that the team could be in trouble on Sunday. While the Eagles were in position to beat the Rams in Week 4, they ultimately didn’t have a strong enough rushing attack to help them hold onto their 10-point fourth-quarter lead. And with so few options left on offense for Hurts, playing from ahead simply isn’t something this team can get accustomed to for however long they are out.

The silver lining is that there are still two days of practice left for Barkley and Smith to give themselves a shot at playing. With the team’s upcoming game taking place overseas in London, though, Philadelphia may ultimately opt to leave these guys behind and let them focus on their rehab process, rather than forcing them to make a long trip to England for no reason. Barkley and Smith could return to practice Thursday or Friday, but right now, things are trending in the wrong direction for them.