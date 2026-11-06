Eagles Announce Major Saquon Barkley Injury News Before Week 9

The Philadelphia Eagles are desperately looking for a way to snap their six-game losing streak. That resulted in Joe Milton III being named the starting quarterback for the team’s upcoming Week 9 action, but it’s clear that he is going to need some help if he’s going to lead the Eagles to victory. The problem is that the rest of the offense is about as banged up as it could be.

In recent weeks, star running back Saquon Barkley has been attempting to battle through hamstring and back injuries, but he’s very clearly not 100% healthy. However, Barkley has remained steadfast in his commitment to play in Week 9, and the team shared a final update on his status Friday afternoon for this upcoming game.

Saquon Barkley Gets Cleared to Play for Eagles in Week 9

Barkley has struggled to stay healthy this season, but he is doing whatever he can to tough it out and play for the Eagles as the rest of their offense falls apart. Over the past two weeks, Barkley has played a very limited number of snaps for Philly on offense, but he’s still managed to pick up 92 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, while also catching three passes for 33 more yards.

Maybe if Philadelphia was playing in closer games, Barkley would get more work, but while he’s remained effective on the field, it’s clear head coach Nick Sirianni is managing his workload. A bye week in Week 10 should provide Barkley with an opportunity to get a bit healthier, but the Eagles are running out of things to play for this year.

It seemed like things were heading in the wrong direction for Barkley when it was revealed he didn’t practice on Wednesday, but he managed to log a limited practice on Thursday. Barkley was limited again on Friday, which would seemingly result in him being questionable to play on Sunday, but in a surprise twist, he carries no injury designation into the weekend, meaning he is good to go for the Eagles.

What Can the Eagles Expect From Saquon Barkley in Week 9?

Getty Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

It’s great to see that Barkley has gotten the green light to play, but it’s tough to know what can reasonably be expected from him. His snaps have been very limited in his two most recent games, and while the Eagles want to help out Milton in his first start for them, there comes a time when subjecting Barkley to a greater injury risk is not worth it.

With a 2-6 record and injuries mounting, the playoffs are probably already out of the equation for Philadelphia, but for the sake of its own morale, it needs a win against the New York Giants in Week 9. The Giants are without their starting quarterback, too, but they have managed to remain competitive in his absence. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, and while Barkley may not be on the field for every play, he will be active despite his nagging injuries.