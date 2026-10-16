Eagles Announce Roster Move Involving Injured Veteran Running Back

The Philadelphia Eagles have been getting dealt blow after blow as of late, and the punches simply will not stop coming. With Jalen Hurts being ruled out for Week 6 with a blood clot in his calf, the Eagles only have a couple of their initial starters from Week 1 left standing on the offensive side of the ball.

Perhaps the position that has dealt with the most attrition to this point is running back, as Philadelphia is having to dig deep into its depth chart in order to find guys who can simply suit up for them at this spot. Ahead of Week 6, the Eagles have been dealt some more tough injury news regarding Will Shipley.

Eagles Place Will Shipley on Injured Reserve

As part of the Eagles’ ongoing battle with the injury bug, their top two options at the running back position, Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby, have both missed time with injuries recently. Barkley is dealing with a hamstring injury that has once again led to him being ruled out for Week 6, while Bigsby is on injured reserve with a core muscle injury.

That left Shipley as the next man up at running back for Week 5, and while he scored a touchdown early against the Jacksonville Jaguars, it wasn’t long until he was forced out of the game with his own injury. Eventually, it was revealed he suffered a partial tear of his plantar fascia in his foot.

Unsurprisingly, this injury is going to cause Shipley to miss some time. It’d be one thing if Barkley was healthy for the team, but he isn’t, so Shipley’s status has quickly become very important for this team. And yet, he is also now going to miss at least the team’s next four games, as he has been placed on injured reserve by the Eagles.

We have placed RB Will Shipley on the Injured Reserve List,” the team announced in a post on X.

Who Can the Eagles Turn to at Running Back With Will Shipley Out?

Getty LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 11: Will Shipley of the Philadelphia Eagles scores his teams first touchdown during the 2026 NFL London Games match between Philadelphia Eagles and Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 11, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Shipley was never going to play in Week 6, but for those keeping track at home, that means the Eagles will be without their top three running backs for their upcoming contest. That leaves Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele as the team’s top two remaining options, which isn’t exactly an inspiring duo, to say the least.

With so many injuries popping up for this team, it’s tough to see how they are going to manage to beat the Carolina Panthers (who are fresh off their bye week) on Sunday. Anything can happen in the NFL, but Philadelphia is about as banged up as it could be, and unless something crazy happens on offense, it could be a long day at the office for this group in Week 6.