Eagles Get More Crushing Injury News at Running Back During Jaguars Clash

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently engaged in a tight battle with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5, with the score being 14-7 in their favor at halftime. Considering all the injuries this team is dealing with, in addition to a significant amount of turnover along their offensive line, the Eagles have put together a strong performance to this point.

The problem is that the injuries continue to mount for Philly. At the running back position, the Eagles entered the game without their top two options, Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby. That left Will Shipley as the new starter for this game, but now he is dealing with his own foot injury that has forced him out of the game for the time being.

Will Shipley Questionable to Return for Eagles in Week 5

Philadelphia has continued to struggle on offense to begin the season, with its rushing attack failing to get off the ground. It hasn’t helped that Barkley has gotten injured at an alarming rate to begin the year, and after leaving the team’s Week 4 action early with a hamstring injury, he was unable to get himself ready in time for Week 5.

With Barkley out, Bigsby is the top backup, but he has landed on injured reserve after undergoing surgery to repair a core muscle injury. That made Shipley the new lead option, with Dameon Pierce and Carson Steele also looming as options to split touches with him out of the backfield.

The Eagles may be winning this game, but it isn’t because of their rushing attack, as they have just 16 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Shipley has gotten five of those carries and the lone touchdown, but he retreated to the locker room early because of a foot injury, with the team announcing that he is questionable to return to the game.

Injury Update: RB Will Shipley (foot) is questionable to return,” the Eagles said in a post on X.

Eagles Running Out of Options at the Running Back Position

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Will Shipley #28 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before a game against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

With Barkley and Bigsby already out, running back was a spot where Philadelphia really couldn’t afford to lose another player. Shipley could technically still return to action, but anytime a player heads back to the locker room early, that usually isn’t a good sign for their status later in the game.

If Shipley winds up being unable to get back on the field, that means Pierce will take over as the lead option out of the backfield for the remainder of the game. The Eagles have been stringing things together on offense all game long, and they will have to continue doing that if they want to come out on top. But if the injuries keep on piling up, an already difficult task is only going to become more challenging for this team.