Steelers’ Mike McCarthy Drops Hint on Struggling Rookie Playmaker

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have to navigate not having three wide receivers from their season opener roster in Week 6. That’s not an easy task to manage. It could be easier, though, if the Steelers get more production from a rookie receiver.

Not Germie Bernard. The second-round wideout is coming on strongly. He led the Steelers in receiving yards last Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

But fourth-round receiver Kaden Wetjen hasn’t caught a pass yet in the 2026 regular season. Wetjen, who was a fourth-round pick, is one of two first-year playmakers for the Steelers that hasn’t contributed on offense.

Head coach Mike McCarthy, though, hinted that Wetjen could be part of the solution to the Steelers overcoming the loss of half their receivers.

“Yeah, definitely,” McCarthy said Wednesday when asked if Wetjen could be part of the team’s Week 6 plans at receiver. “I think just like anything, it’s I go back to camp. We talked about the 90-man roster, the 68 players that are here, so we’ve got some good young guys that we’re working.

“How we’ll survive, I think it’s only fair to wait until the game, but I really like our young guys.”

Wetjen has not only not caught a pass, he hasn’t played an offensive snap through the first five games of his rookie season. But he might be forced to play a much more significant offensive role in Week 6 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Steelers will be without Michael Pittman Jr., Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek on Sunday, October 18.

Could Steelers Finally Use Kaden Wetjen on Offense in Week 6?

Getty Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Kaden Wetjen hasn’t played a single snap on offense this season.

McCarthy didn’t 100% confirm Wetjen will be a significant part of the team’s offense this week. Given that he has played zero role on offense this season, that’s probably ambitious.

But it’s encouraging McCarthy didn’t immediately rule out the possibility Wetjen could play receiver.