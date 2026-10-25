Steelers Make Final Call on Rico Dowdle for Saints Matchup in Paris

After being limited in practice all week, running back Rico Dowdle will play for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7.

Dowdle wasn’t included on the team’s inactive list early Sunday morning. Dowdle will play and provide another backfield option to starter Jaylen Warren.

In Week 6 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dowdle ran for 40 yards on seven carries. He averaged 5.7 yards per carry. It was Dowdle’s first game since he suffered a toe injury during Week 2.

With Dowdle active, the Steelers included rookie running back Eli Heidenreich on their inactive list for Week 7. Wide receiver Ben Skowronek, quarterbacks Drew Lock and Will Howard, cornerback Brandin Echols and cornerback Terrel Smith were also on the inactive list.

Howard will serve as the team’s emergency QB3. The Steelers had previously ruled out both Skowronek and Echols for the matchup because of injuries.

Along with Dowdle, safety DeShon Elliott will dress in Week 7. He will make his season debut after spending the first six weeks of the regular season on the injured list.

Elliott last played almost exactly a year ago. He suffered a serious knee injury in Week 8 last season on October 26.

Additionally, defensive back Sean Murphy-Bunting will make his season and Steelers debut. The past two weeks, he was on the team’s inactive list.

The Steelers will square off against the Saints in the league’s first-ever regular season matchup in Paris, France. Kickoff will occur at 9:30 on the east coast.