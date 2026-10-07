Former Steelers WR Rejoins NFC Foe

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Scotty Miller has found a new home again with the Chicago Bears.

According to the NFL transaction wire, Miller signed with the Bears practice squad Tuesday. Miller is back with Chicago after the Bears released him on September 24.

Miller spent the past two seasons with the Steelers. In 26 games, he had 14 catches and 131 receiving yards. He’s also played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons during his career.

Miller first joined the Bears in May. This is the second time the team has brought him back this year. The Bears waived him at the NFL roster deadline in late August and then signed him to their practice squad before the regular season started.

Former Steelers WR Scotty Miller Back With Chicago Bears

Getty Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Scotty Miller re-signed with the Chicago Bears practice squad.

Miller has returned as one of three wide receivers on the Chicago practice squad. The other two are both former undrafted free agents — JP Richardson and Kaden Davis. Richardson is in his second season with the Bears while Davis played for the Cleveland Browns last season.

Miller began his career as a sixth-round pick for the Buccaneers in the 2019 NFL Draft. So, he brings a lot more experience to the table.

During 2020, Miller had the best statistical season of his career with Tom Brady throwing him passes. He registered 33 catches for 501 yards, averaging 15.2 yards per catch. He also scored three touchdowns. Miller was part of the Buccaneers team that season that won the Super Bowl.

Since then, Miller has more seldomly contributed on offense. He’s also filled return roles on special teams. With the Steelers last season, he returned two punts for 34 yards.

Outside of his 500-yard season in 2020, Miller doesn’t have any other campaign with more than 200 receiving yards. He didn’t eclipse that total in two seasons with the Steelers.

But his versatility often came in handy. During Week 1 of the 2024 season, Miller served as the team’s holder on field goals after punter Cameron Johnston suffered a season-ending knee injury.

In 93 games, Miller has posted 99 catches, 1,216 receiving yards and six touchdowns in his NFL career.

In Week 5, the Bears will face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Not that Miller was added specifically for the matchup, but he will be available to play as a practice squad elevation.