Steelers’ 48.5-Sack Pass Rusher Named Patriots’ ‘Pipe Dream’ Trade Target

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been discussing how to improve their roster before the NFL trade deadline. CBS Sports has floated a far more uncomfortable possibility: one of their established pass rushers becoming another contender’s dream acquisition.

Alex Highsmith is drawing trade attention because Pittsburgh has invested heavily in its outside linebackers. A proposal involving the New England Patriots would test how much the Steelers value their current depth during a 6-2 start with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.

Steelers’ Alex Highsmith Named Patriots ‘Pipe Dream’ Trade Target

CBS Sports’ JP Acosta named Highsmith as New England’s pipe-dream option.

Acosta argued that the Patriots could use more speed off the edge. Their defensive front has gotten contributions from Elijah Ponder, Gabe Jacas and Dre’Mont Jones, but Harold Landry III has not played, and his return remains uncertain.

Highsmith would offer a proven alternative to that group. Acosta praised his acceleration upfield, collection of pass-rushing moves and ability to attack quarterbacks without relying on one approach.

The more difficult issue is why Pittsburgh would help another AFC contender. Acosta viewed Highsmith’s contract as the “most tradeable” among the Steelers’ expensive outside linebackers, pointing to the challenge of allocating snaps and salaries to T.J. Watt, Nick Herbig and Highsmith.

Herbig signed a five-year extension this offseason, while Watt remains a central figure in the defense. Second-year player Jack Sawyer also factors into the competition for pass-rushing snaps. Pittsburgh has even experimented with three-outside-linebacker packages to get its pass rushers on the field together.

Highsmith, 29, has 3.5 sacks through eight games this season. He posted a career-high 14.5 in 2022 and has long been one of Pittsburgh’s most reliable defenders opposite Watt.

Acosta did not suggest a specific pick package or report that New England has called Pittsburgh about Highsmith. The Patriots connection is a hypothetical fit in a leaguewide trade exercise.

Steelers Have Already Turned Down Alex Highsmith Trade Interest

There is one important distinction between a proposed trade and the Steelers’ actual position. NFL insider Tom Pelissero’s recently reported that teams have inquired about Highsmith since last season and Pittsburgh has repeatedly declined.

Pelissero said the pass rusher could attract more calls before the deadline because of the crowded position group. That reporting did not establish that the Steelers had changed their stance.

Highsmith is owed a reported $15.5 million in 2027, the final year of his current deal, with no guaranteed salary remaining. That creates a future contract decision for general manager Omar Khan, particularly after Herbig’s extension.

Still, the timing makes an immediate departure harder to justify. Pittsburgh leads the AFC North and has won four straight. Its defense recorded eight sacks and allowed just six points against Cleveland on Nov. 1, with Highsmith adding half a sack.

New England has already faced Highsmith this season. He recorded a sack in the Patriots’ 20-3 victory over Pittsburgh on Sept. 20, giving the potential recipient a direct look at his ability to pressure the pocket.

The Steelers can revisit the money and their pass-rushing rotation after the season. Moving Highsmith now would mean sacrificing part of a defense helping Rodgers win, which explains why the Patriots’ proposed acquisition is considered a pipe dream.