49ers Get Mike Evans News Ahead of Seahawks Game

Mike Evans of the San Francisco 49ers was limited in Wednesday’s practice as he continues to deal with a rib injury. The 49ers are preparing for Sunday’s divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Evans’ Status for the 49ers This Week

Evans played through the ribs injury in last week’s 24-14 win over the Denver Broncos. He caught five passes for 76 yards. Now the 49ers are managing him through the week. Evans was listed as limited, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN, after he sat out the first two practices of last week.

Seattle’s defense will be a tougher test. Evans remains one of the top options in the 49ers’ passing game, and his availability matters even more with receivers injured around him.

Players Who Sat Out Wednesday for the 49ers

Five players did not practice. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Nick Bosa (calf) and James Thompson Jr. (ankle) are unlikely to play against Seattle. Neither is on injured reserve. Fullback Kyle Juszczyk (knee) and safety Marques Sigle (ankle) are already out for Week 5.

Cornerback Upton Stout (shoulder) is day-to-day. “We’ll have to manage him through the week to see if we can get him to Sunday,” Shanahan said. If Stout can’t play, Deommodore Lenoir could move to the slot with Jack Jones outside. Rookie Ephesians Prysock and veteran Nate Hobbs are also options.

Other Limited Players and Roster Moves

Defensive lineman Mykel Williams (knee) and running back Kaelon Black (illness) were also limited. The 49ers hope to activate Williams for Sunday if the week goes well.

On the practice squad, receiver Dante Pettis was placed on injured reserve with the calf injury he suffered last week. San Francisco signed receiver Xavier Smith to take his spot.

Wednesday’s report was an anticipated one, so the official version may differ slightly.