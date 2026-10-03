NFL Announces Punishment for 49ers’ Fred Warner After Week 3 Win

The San Francisco 49ers are coming off a Week 3 win over the Arizona Cardinals to move to 3-0. Still, the victory came at a financial cost for linebacker Fred Warner because of two plays by the veteran.

On Oct. 3, the NFL announced its Week 3 fines, and Warner appeared on the list for two plays that led to the league’s financial punishment. The first play that led to Warner’s fines was in the second quarter at the 0:47 mark for unnecessary roughness, where Warner used his helmet. As a result, the league is fining him $23,882.

Furthermore, Warner committed another unnecessary roughness infraction in the fourth quarter at the 8:08 mark for using a hip-drop tackle on an opposing player. Because of that play, the league is fining Warner $17,911.

Warner was the only player in this game who was fined, as no other 49ers or Cardinals player was on the league’s list.

Fred Warner on 49ers Facing Talanoa Hufanga in Week 4

Speaking of Warner, the 49ers will see a familiar face return to Levi’s Stadium in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos. Talanoa Hufanga spent four seasons with the Niners, recording 149 solo tackles, 70 assisted tackles, 2.0 sacks, and seven interceptions in 49 games, per StatMuse.

Warner spoke to the media on Sept. 30 and shared what the 49ers offense can expect when facing the Broncos safety, who is coming off five tackles, one sack, and two interceptions against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3.

“Everybody here knows Huf,” Warner told reporters. “His playmaking ability, obviously, was in the biggest way ever last Sunday night, and the plays that he made to help them win that game. He’s just like a Tasmanian devil out there.

“Just out there trying to make plays and play fast, play physical, instinctive. Probably one of the best instinctive players I’ve ever seen in my life. So obviously they know all about him on their side, though.”

Brock Purdy Receives MVP Love Through Three Games

While Warner garnered a fine for the game against the Cardinals, 49ers QB Brock Purdy is receiving praise and potential MVP talks from the national media.

Purdy went 15-for-27 on his pass attempts for 297 passing yards, four touchdowns, and a passer rating of 133.8 against the Cardinals. The 49ers QB is off to an amazing start through three games, and CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco believes it’s time to recognize Purdy as an elite signal-caller.

On the Sept. 27 edition of “CBS Sports HQ,” Prisco noted that Purdy should be a legitimate MVP candidate.

“He is playing out of his mind right now and it’s time he deserves the credit people need to give him as an MVP candidate,” Prisco said.

“We kind of gloss over and say, ‘He’s a product of the system. Oh, look what Shanahan does [and] a game manager.’ No, he is a legitimate MVP candidate. Give Brock Purdy his flowers.”

Moreover, Prisco highlighted a stat that has stood out to him so far through three games.

“His completion percentage is 80 percent in September,” Prisco added. “Forty-five of 56 for the season. Think about that, 45 of 56, and his average is 8.8. So he’s not only getting the big plays, he’s getting the ball down the field, and he’s completing the passes where he has to.”