Seahawks Sign 6-Foot-5 Former Packers TE

The Seattle Seahawks hosted veteran tight end Ben Sims for a workout Tuesday. Shortly thereafter, the team announced signing Sims to a contract.

“The Seahawks signed tight end Ben Sims to their practice squad on Tuesday, adding a fourth-year veteran who has appeared in 45 games in his career,” wrote Seahawks.com’s John Boyle.

The NFL transaction wire only included the tryout for Sims, but the Seahawks announcement didn’t come until Tuesday evening.

Sims has experienced two stints with the Minnesota Vikings and has also spent time with the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins during his career. Sims has made the most regular season appearance in his career with the Packers.

From 2023-25, Sims played 37 contests in Green Bay. He started six of those games, posting eight catches for 63 yards and a touchdown overall.

This year, Sims was with the Dolphins during training camp. Miami waived the tight end with an injury settlement before the regular season started.

Seahawks Sign TE Ben Sims

Getty The Seattle Seahawks signed former Green Bay Packers tight end Ben Sims to their practice squad Tuesday.

Seattle trading for Indianapolis Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson was obviously the biggest Seahawks transaction of Tuesday. But Sims will be a nice addition to the team’s practice squad, providing depth where the team had a recent injury.

Sims began his career as an undrafted free agent for the Vikings in 2023. The tight end didn’t make the roster, though, which led to his Packers stint. Green Bay claimed Sims off the waiver wire in late August 2023.

As a rookie, Sims caught four passes for 21 yards and a touchdown. He played 189 offensive snaps with 97 special teams snaps in 17 games.

Sims again played 17 regular season contests during 2024. With 224 offensive snaps that year, he had four catches for a career-best 42 yards.

Last season, Sims spent about the first half of the campaign with the Packers before getting waived. The Vikings, though, claimed Sims off waivers. Between the two NFC North rivals, Sims caught three passes for 30 yards in 2025.

Sims signed with the Dolphins in March. The team placed him on injured reserve in early September. The Dolphins then parted ways with Sims with an injury settlement soon after that, which allowed him to become a free agent.

This is the first team Sims is joining since then.

Seahawks TE Depth Without Elijah Arroyo

Getty The Seattle Seahawks placed tight end Elijah Arroyo on injured reserve last week.

Sims won’t be a direct replacement, but the Seahawks have added Sims for additional tight end depth after losing tight end Elijah Arroyo to a shoulder injury. Seattle placed Arroyo on IR on October 19.

Arroyo didn’t play a significant role on offense before the injury, but a former second-round pick, he had high expectations entering the 2026 season.

Without him, A.J. Barner is the clear-cut top tight end option for the Seahawks. Seattle also has Eric Saubert and Nick Kallerup at the position on the active roster.

Sims is the only tight end on Seattle’s practice squad.