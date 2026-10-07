Hometown RB Star Signs With Seahawks

Running back Dontae McMillan’s football career is coming full circle as he continues to hunt for his first NFL regular season chance.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Seahawks signed McMillan to their practice squad Tuesday. The signing came after McMillan worked out for Seattle the same day.

McMillan is a Seattle native and former West Seattle football star.

“During a dominant senior season at Chief Sealth High School, McMillan put up eye-popping numbers, exploding for 2,019 rushing yards and 44 touchdowns,” wrote The West Seattle Herald. “His high school performance earned him unanimous Metro League Offensive Player of the Year honors, alongside First-Team All-Metro and First-Team All-Defense selections.”

In his college career, the running back played for Weber State from 2020-22 and Eastern Michigan from 2023-25. McMillan signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent following this year’s draft. The Ravens waived the running back as part of their cuts before the NFL roster deadline in August.

The Seahawks added McMillan after veteran running back Joe Mixon failed a physical with the team. Prior to the failed exam, Seattle was trying to ink Mixon to its practice squad.

Seahawks Sign RB Dontae McMillan to Practice Squad

Getty The Seattle Seahawks signed local product and running back Dontae McMillan to their practice squad Tuesday.

After his tremendous high school career, McMillan began his college career at Weber State in 2020. He spent six seasons in college, where he eventually became a 1,000-yard rusher at Eastern Michigan.

“McMillan built on his high school success across six college seasons, appearing in 50 career games between Weber State (2020–2022) and Eastern Michigan (2023–2025). Over his collegiate career, he totaled 493 carries for 2,785 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns, while adding 49 receptions for 449 yards and 3 touchdown catches,” added wrote The West Seattle Herald.

“His collegiate career peaked during a breakout 2025 senior season at Eastern Michigan, where he started all 12 games and posted five 100-yard rushing performances. That year, McMillan rushed 177 times for 1,014 yards(5.7 yards per carry) and 4 rushing touchdowns, while catching 33 passes for 375 yards and 3 receiving touchdowns. His production earned him All-MAC Second-Team honors and Eastern Michigan’s Most Valuable Player award.”

The Seahawks added McMillan while also signing Robert Henry Jr. to their active roster. Seattle inked Henry to a deal while poaching him off the Washington Commanders practice squad.

Veteran running back Zach Charbonnet returned to practice for Seattle last week. But first-round rookie Jadarian Price went on injured reserve over the weekend. He will miss a minimum of at least three more games.

On Tuesday, running back Jacardia Wright also landed on IR.

That has left the Seahawks with Emanuel Wilson, George Holani and Velus Jones Jr. as their running back options on the active roster. Henry joined that group Tuesday. In Week 4 on Sunday, Wilson started and gained 81 rushing yards with a touchdown.

Wilson leads the Seahawks with 190 rushing yards after four games this season.

The Seahawks have a pivotal showdown against the San Francisco 49ers this weekend. Seattle will host its division rival at Lumen Field on Sunday at 1:25 pm PT.

The Seahawks are likely set with the four running backs now on their active roster. But McMillan will be available as a practice squad elevation if need be.