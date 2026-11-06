Seahawks Rule Out 3-Time Pro Bowler, 3 Other Key Starters vs. Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks will head into Sunday’s Week 9 battle against the Arizona Cardinals without several of their biggest names.

Head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed Friday, Nov. 6, that three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Leonard Williams, starting left tackle Charles Cross, wide receiver Rashid Shaheed and outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu will all miss the contest.

The announcement spurs big-time challenges on both sides of the ball as Seattle looks to rebound from its 34-17 loss to the Chicago Bears.

And the Seahawks will have to navigate Sunday’s matchup without two prominent members of their defensive front.

Seahawks Rule Out Leonard Williams, Uchenna Nwosu Against Cardinals

Williams will miss Sunday’s contest after suffering a stinger during Seattle’s Monday night loss to Chicago.

The veteran defensive tackle exited the game in the third quarter and missed practice throughout the team’s abbreviated preparation for Arizona.

His absence leaves a gaping hole in Seattle’s defensive line.

Williams earned his third career Pro Bowl selection following the 2025 season and continues to serve as a vital piece of Macdonald’s defense.

Meanwhile, Nwosu will miss his second consecutive game as he recovers from an ankle injury.

The veteran outside linebacker also missed Monday’s loss to Chicago, leaving Seattle without another disruptive pass rusher.

Macdonald initially was optimistic about the possible availability of both defenders earlier in the week.

“They all have a chance to play,” Macdonald said Wednesday. “We haven’t ruled anybody out yet.”

However, neither defender made enough progress to return Sunday.

Defensive linemen Byron Murphy II and Jarran Reed will have to shoulder extra responsibility versus Arizona.

Seattle will also miss reserve defensive lineman Brandon Pili, who has a back injury.

Seahawks Lose Charles Cross, Rashid Shaheed for Second Straight Game

Seattle’s offense isn’t at full strength, too.

Cross will miss his second consecutive contest following his ankle injury endured during the Seahawks’ Oct. 25 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The starting left tackle also missed Monday’s loss to Chicago, forcing veteran Josh Jones into action on the blind side.

Jones could make another start Sunday since Seattle will need to adjust due to multiple absences along its offensive line.

Meanwhile, Shaheed will miss a game again after falling to a knee injury against Kansas City.

The explosive receiver and return specialist gives Seattle a dangerous deep threat, while his speed makes it harder for opposing defenses to do their job.

Second-year receiver Tory Horton, who also brings experience on special teams, may have to step up without Shaheed out there.

The Seahawks previously identified Horton as a potential replacement when Shaheed missed the Chicago matchup.

Seattle will also play without starting quarterback Sam Darnold and recently acquired All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, bringing the total number of absences to seven.