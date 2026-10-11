Commanders Get Critical Terry McLaurin Injury News Right Before Week 5

The Washington Commanders are already staring at what could be a must-win contest in Week 5 when they take on the New York Giants. While the team is getting starting quarterback Jayden Daniels back from an elbow injury for this game, the bigger question now is who he will be throwing the football to.

One of Daniels’ top two wide receivers, Stefon Diggs, has already been ruled out for this game with a hamstring injury. His other top wideout, Terry McLaurin, is questionable, as he’s also trying to return from his own hamstring injury that forced him to miss the team’s Week 4 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. While McLaurin has been trending in the right direction lately, it still doesn’t sound like he’s a sure thing to play on Sunday.

Terry McLaurin a Game-Time Decision for Commanders in Week 5

Injuries have once again defined the Commanders early in the 2026 campaign. Both McLaurin and Diggs are banged up, and Washington has spent the past two-and-a-half games without Daniels under center after he suffered a gruesome elbow injury in Week 2. His backup, Marcus Mariota, suffered an MCL injury last week that forced him out of action early, which only made things more difficult for Washington on offense.

As a result, we really don’t know what the Commanders’ offense looks like, and that isn’t going to change on Sunday with Diggs being out. Getting Daniels back is a big win, but if he doesn’t have any of his top targets, that’s inherently going to make the risk of him reinjuring his elbow higher than it already is.

Having McLaurin would be huge for Washington, as he and Daniels have a strong rapport in the passing game. McLaurin managed to log a limited participation at the team’s final practice of the week on Friday, and while it seems like he is close to returning to action, he is still being labeled a game-time decision for Sunday’s contest.

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin is a true game-time decision,” Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported in a post on X. “Even if he does play today, expect his snaps to be limited. Dan Quinn said the wet field and rainy conditions won’t be a factor in the decision. Colleague John Keim says slight lean to playing. Will update.”

Commanders Hoping Terry McLaurin Can Play in Week 5

Getty Wide receiver Terry McLaurin of the Washington Commanders.

McLaurin has only caught 10 passes for 141 yards and a touchdown so far this year, but his importance to this offense cannot be overlooked, especially with Diggs out. If McLaurin can’t go, that would force Antonio Williams, Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown, and Luke McCaffrey to step up, and it remains to be seen if they will be able to give Daniels enough help on offense.

It’s still early in the season, but again, with a 1-3 record, this feels like a game that the Commanders have to win. Having McLaurin would certainly help them accomplish that goal, but it remains to be seen if he will get the green light to take the field. A final determination on McLaurin’s status will be made 90 minutes before the team’s 1 p.m. kickoff.