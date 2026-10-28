Carolina Hurricanes Trade Pitch Adds $69.6 Million Forward in Latest Package

The Carolina Hurricanes are already in a threatening position this season, leaving other organizations having to catch up.

But there’s one potential trade target who could upgrade the Hurricanes even more: Dylan Larkin.

He’s already been in rumors surrounding Carolina, but a new trade pitch has surfaced.

Hurricanes Projected To Land Dylan Larkin in Trade Package

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report revealed his latest proposals for the Detroit Red Wings‘ 30-year-old Larkin.

He named the Hurricanes as a possible destination, but the organization would need to ship out some pieces.

Gretz proposed the following:

Hurricanes receive:

Dylan Larkin

Red Wings receive:

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Bradly Nadeauu

Two First-Round Picks

“After spending a decade playing on losing hockey teams, he would be joining one of the league’s steadiest contenders and the defending Stanley Cup champions,” Gretz wrote.

“Carolina also makes a lot of sense from a practical perspective because it is loaded with first-round draft capital, has a really good farm system, and has the salary cap flexibility to take on Larkin’s contract.”

Larkin is now in his 12th NHL season, each spent with the Red Wings.

Detroit selected him with the No. 15 pick in the first round of the 2014 NHL draft.

At the time of this writing, he has logged two goals and four assists for six points in 10 games this season.

Hurricanes Would Lose Kotkaniemi, Nadeau

Kotkaniemi is the key headliner in this return package.

Now in his age-26 season, he brings nine years of NHL experience, split between the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina.

His first three seasons were spent with the Canadiens after they selected him with the No. 3 pick in the first round of the 2018 NHL draft.

In September 2021, he signed with the Hurricanes.

As for Nadeau, he is their No. 1 prospect and was selected with the No. 30 pick in the first round of the 2023 NHL draft.

His offensive ability would provide an immediate boost for the Red Wings’ lineup.

He’s still a young, developing player at 21, but he’s shown significant improvement.

Ultimately, this could be an enticing deal for both organizations.

However, there are far more likely destinations for Larkin.