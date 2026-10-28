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Carolina Hurricanes Trade Pitch Adds $69.6 Million Forward in Latest Package

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Rod Brind'Amour
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RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - JUNE 01: Head coach Rod Brind'Amour of the Carolina Hurricanes speak to the media on Media Day ahead of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final at Lenovo Center on June 01, 2026 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Carolina Hurricanes are already in a threatening position this season, leaving other organizations having to catch up.

But there’s one potential trade target who could upgrade the Hurricanes even more: Dylan Larkin.

He’s already been in rumors surrounding Carolina, but a new trade pitch has surfaced.

Hurricanes Projected To Land Dylan Larkin in Trade Package

Dylan Larkin
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 06: Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings plays against the the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena on October 06, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report revealed his latest proposals for the Detroit Red Wings‘ 30-year-old Larkin.

He named the Hurricanes as a possible destination, but the organization would need to ship out some pieces.

Gretz proposed the following:

Hurricanes receive:

  • Dylan Larkin

Red Wings receive:

  • Jesperi Kotkaniemi
  • Bradly Nadeauu
  • Two First-Round Picks

“After spending a decade playing on losing hockey teams, he would be joining one of the league’s steadiest contenders and the defending Stanley Cup champions,” Gretz wrote.

“Carolina also makes a lot of sense from a practical perspective because it is loaded with first-round draft capital, has a really good farm system, and has the salary cap flexibility to take on Larkin’s contract.”

Dylan Larkin
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 20: Dylan Larkin #71 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Seattle Kraken during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena on October 20, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Larkin is now in his 12th NHL season, each spent with the Red Wings.

Detroit selected him with the No. 15 pick in the first round of the 2014 NHL draft.

At the time of this writing, he has logged two goals and four assists for six points in 10 games this season.

Hurricanes Would Lose Kotkaniemi, Nadeau

Jesperi Kotkaniemi
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 13: Jesperi Kotkaniemi #82 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates a goal by Bradly Nadeau #29 (not pictured) during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena on April 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Kotkaniemi is the key headliner in this return package.

Now in his age-26 season, he brings nine years of NHL experience, split between the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina.

His first three seasons were spent with the Canadiens after they selected him with the No. 3 pick in the first round of the 2018 NHL draft.

In September 2021, he signed with the Hurricanes.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi
GettyRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 05: Jesperi Kotkaniemi #82 of the Carolina Hurricanes reacts after scoring his second goal of the second period against the New Jersey Devils in Game Two of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on May 05, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

As for Nadeau, he is their No. 1 prospect and was selected with the No. 30 pick in the first round of the 2023 NHL draft.

His offensive ability would provide an immediate boost for the Red Wings’ lineup.

He’s still a young, developing player at 21, but he’s shown significant improvement.

Ultimately, this could be an enticing deal for both organizations.

However, there are far more likely destinations for Larkin.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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Carolina Hurricanes Trade Pitch Adds $69.6 Million Forward in Latest Package

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