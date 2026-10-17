Avalanche Star Nathan MacKinnon’s Unexpected Link to UFC Contenders

Colorado Avalanche star forward Nathan MacKinnon has an unexpected link to two former UFC title challengers. MacKinnon has become more willing to drop the gloves, particularly this season, and has held his own.

Many within the hockey community were surprised to see MacKinnon, an important player for the Avalanche, get into fights. MacKinnon is widely regarded for his skill and production on the ice. However, he has already fought twice in only the first month of the 2026-27 NHL season.

While MacKinnon dropping the gloves comes as somewhat of a surprise, his interest in MMA training during his spare time suggests otherwise.

Two UFC contenders have publicly shared photos and spoken about MacKinnon’s hobby. Cory Sandhagen and Brandon Royval have both discussed their experiences with him that in interviews. There has also been a gym photo with MacKinnon posted on social media.

Sandhagen and Royval are both Colorado natives, so they have crossed paths with other professional athletes, including MacKinnon.

UFC Flyweight Brandon Royval Reveals How He Met Avalanche Star Nathan MacKinnon

Former UFC flyweight title challenger Brandon Royval revealed that he met Nathan MacKinnon through a chance encounter.

Royval noted that MacKinnon was taking some private lessons at the gym he trained at. He also said that he only learned about it through a teammate.

The No. 3 ranked UFC flyweight recalled that his teammate did not recognize MacKinnon because he did not follow hockey. Royval expressed excitement after finding out about the Avalanche star training at his gym, so he decided to stay.

“It was dope [getting to meet MacKinnon]. This up-and-coming kid is like, ‘I got a private today. I’ll hold mits for this hockey player every once and a while.’ He goes, ‘I don’t [who it is], someone named Nathan MacKinnon. I don’t know, I don’t watch hockey.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m staying, bro,'” Royval said during a 2025 interview with Home of Fight.

“I ended up just kicking and then just waiting for him to show up like a little fanboy. For sure [I was a fanboy], bro. This is the top player probably in the world right now. At least top two or three.”

Cory Sandhagen Credits MacKinnon for Sparking His Interest in Hockey

Cory Sandhagen has also developed a relationship with MacKinnon through the Avalanche star’s training at his gym. The former UFC bantamweight title challenger even credited MacKinnon with turning him into a hockey fan.

Sandhagen revealed that he learned more about hockey culture from his interactions with MacKinnon and became an even bigger.

“I recently started watching [hockey] because a dude from the [Avalanche]. He’s been training at the gym, a guy named Nathan MacKinnon, who’s like one of the better guys in the [NHL] right now,” Sandhagen said during his appearance on Joe Rogan‘s JRE MMA Show in 2025.

“I’ve kind of been paying a little bit of attention because me and him will chat sometimes. But, dude, hockey culture is cool. When they score, they smile and cheer for half of a second and then they’re all just like, stone cold killers back again.”