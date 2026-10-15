Red Wings Reportedly Make Major Lineup Changes vs. Flyers

The Detroit Red Wings are gearing up to face the Philadelphia Flyers, and there is one alleged major change to be aware of.

As reported by Ansar Khan and Daily Faceoff, Daniil Tarasov will start in the net on Thursday night vs. the Flyers. If Tarasov enjoys another good game, he may be the hot hand moving forward.

While he didn’t win in his first Red Wings start, Tarasov still logged a shutout. Tarasov has also been off to an amazing start in his Red Wings career. He has saved 38 of 39 shots faced (nine of which came in relief of John Gibson last Friday), which is good for a .66 GAA and a .974 save percentage.

Going up against a team like the Flyers after a stellar Red Wings debut before logging a shutout in his first start, Tarasov should be lights out. Philadelphia has scored 10 goals in eight games and is 0-5-3. That said, they will be out to change their narrative. The last thing Tarasov and the Red Wings need is to let the Flyers sneak up and steal one from them.

Red Wings Projected Lines And Pairings

Khan also noted, and this is backed up by NHL.com, that “The Red Wings held an optional morning skate. … (Lucas) Raymond was moved to the third line with (Nate) Danielson shifting to the first line.”

The reported first three lines have Danielson at left wing while Dylan Larkin takes center and Viktor Arvidsson shifts over to right wing. The exciting second line for Detroit returns, with Alex DeBrincat, Emmitt Finnie, and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard. Should this line keep producing, expect Finnie to stick around at center.

Andrew Copp looks like he will center the third line, with Michael Rasmussen lining up at left wing and Lucas Raymond at right wing. Keegan Kolesar and Sheldon Dries are the expected fourth line, indicating the Wings are going 11/7 unless something changes.

NHL.com’s projections have Ben Chiarot lining up alongside Moritz Seider. This aligns with what Khan reported at Red Wings practice on Wednesday. Justin Faulk, who was off on Wednesday, is projected to line up alongside Axel Sandin-Pellikka, while William Wallinder may be slated to start beside Albert Johansson. Anton Johansson looks like the seventh defenseman.

The projected scratches are Carter Mazur, Andreas Englund, and Jacob Bernard-Docker. Meanwhile, Marco Kasper, Mason Appleton, and J.T. Compher remain shelved with injuries.

Big Projected Lineup Change Will Be Something To Watch

Of course, all eyes will be on Nate Danielson should these projections hold. While Danielson hasn’t generated regular production, he has improved in other areas. Perhaps lining him up next to proven veterans like Larkin and Arvidsson will cause his productivity to trend north.

If so, then the Red Wings may be on the verge of finding another youngster capable of helping this team long-term. Emmitt Finnie is on the rise. Brandsegg-Nygard has been giving them outrageous returns early this season. Ditto for Anton Johansson and William-Wallinder when their numbers are called.

Perhaps Danielson will be next. He should get his first crack at it come 7:30 p.m. EDT when the Wings and Flyers face off.