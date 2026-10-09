NHL Trade Rumors: Canadiens Linked to Multiple Blockbuster Trade Opportunities

The Montreal Canadiens have become one of the most prominent teams floating in trade rumors this year.

Multiple NHL stars have been linked to them in the past few weeks, and the conversation is only heating up.

With the season now in full swing, here’s where the Canadiens currently stand in the market.

Montreal Canadiens Have the Opportunity To Make Blockbuster Moves

Montreal hasn’t been shy when it comes to signing valuable players. Throughout the past month, they’ve acquired Chris Kreider and extended the contracts of Zachary Bolduc, Arber Xhekaj and Alex Newhook.

Even so, don’t bank on the Canadiens taking a step back just yet.

Let’s take a look at some of the latest rumors involving the organization.

On Dylan Larkin…

Larkin’s situation has garnered attention across the league. He’s been linked to several teams at this point, but according to Frank Seravalli of Casino.org, the Canadiens remain a prime front-runner.

As he reported on Oct. 6, an NHL executive stated, “Larkin could end this saga tomorrow if he added the Canadiens to his list. Who cares if they’re in the same division? They are the one team with a chance to contend that can also give Detroit what it wants for Larkin.”

Bringing on a seasoned player like Larkin would increase their forward depth immensely — a gap they’ve been needing to fill.

Larkin has expanded his list of destinations, but the trade saga continues, and Montreal remains off his list. Perhaps this is merely a dilemma formed out of stubbornness on all sides.

On Zach Whitecloud…

Currently with the Calgary Flames, the 29-year-old Whitecloud development is an interesting one. This isn’t the first time his name has been floated, but things simmered and have since risen back to the surface.

Per Tyler Kuehl of Daily Faceoff, David Pagnotta quietly suggested that Montreal could still be interested in Whitecloud, meaning it’s not off the table.

“I know Montreal had some interest last season,” he said. “I’m not sure where they’re at right now, on that front, but just as an example of a lot of teams that do have interest in that player.”

Whitecloud is now in his ninth NHL season, much of which was spent with the Vegas Golden Knights. This is only his second year in Calgary.

So far this season, the blueliner has skated in four games; he has yet to record any points.

On Simon Edvinsson…

While Edvinsson has a surplus of suitors outside Montreal, I’m not ruling out the possibility of him pulling on a Canadiens sweater in the future.

With Edvinsson and Larkin both wanting out of Detroit, this leaves the Red Wings in a predicament. As for Montreal, this could end up being a massive victory if GM Kent Hughes plays his cards right.

We know the young defenseman is looking for a new destination, but his future is far from clear.

On Mark Scheifele…

Scheifele is finding his rhythm on the ice once again with the Winnipeg Jets.

But Adam Gretz of Bleacher Report believes he could soon find his way to Montreal.

“They wouldn’t need him as a No. 1 center (Nick Suzuki has that spot locked down), but they do need an upgrade at their No. 2 center spot and with their depth down the middle,” he wrote. “That might be the one big Achilles heel they have with the roster this season, and Scheifele would give them a pretty dynamic 1-2 punch down the middle.”

As always, there’s competition; Scheifele has also been closely tied to the Boston Bruins.

He has been a major contributor for Winnipeg over the years, and he hasn’t been vocal about wanting a trade.

Nevertheless, he’s a sought-after elite center who could do some damage for another organization.

Snapshot of the Canadiens So Far

Montreal is on a dreadful three-game losing skid — breaking out has been a taxing endeavor.

Their next clash is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10, at 7 p.m. ET against the Red Wings.

Fortunately, this is a home game for the Canadiens at Centre Bell, giving them an immediate advantage.

Montreal is 1-2-1 overall and is ranked second-to-last in the Atlantic Division.

They’ve edged out Detroit (1-2-0), albeit not by much.