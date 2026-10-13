Hi, Subscriber

Maple Leafs Make Sergei Bobrovsky Decision Ahead of Matchup vs. Mammoth

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Maple Leafs Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky
Getty
Maple Leafs Make Sergei Bobrovsky Decision

One of the games slated for tonight’s NHL schedule is the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Utah Mammoth. The Maple Leafs will look to build on the momentum of Saturday’s victory over the Colorado Avalanche. After back-to-back starts, Sergei Bobrovsky is not expected to start tonight.

Bobrovsky was excellent against the Avalanche on Saturday night, making 30 saves on 33 shots. He finished with a .909 save percentage and helped lead the Leafs to a 6-3 win over a tough opponent. It marked Bobrovsky’s first win with his new team and helped him bounce back after losing his previous starts.

Anthony Stolarz is expected to get that start between the pipes for the Maple Leafs tonight.

Maple Leafs Goaltender Anthony Stolarz to Start Against the Utah Mammoth

Montreal Canadiens v Toronto Maple Leafs
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – SEPTEMBER 29: Anthony Stolarz #41 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Montréal Canadiens at Scotiabank Arena on September 29, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Chris Tanouye/Getty Images)

During the Maple Leafs’ morning skate, it appears head coach Jim Hiller is turning to Anthony Stolarz for tonight’s game.

According to journalist David Alter of The Hockey News, Stolarz is expected to start against the Utah Mammoth.

“Anthony Stolarz is occupying the road net at Toronto’s full skate this morning and is the projected starter tonight against Utah,” Alter wrote on X.

Stolarz will enter tonight’s game with a 2-0 record this season. He has performed well in both of his starts, posting a 2.44 GAA and a .904 save percentage.

Stolarz was most recently between the pipes last week against the Nashville Predators. That was a wild game, which saw the Leafs come from behind to win 5-4 in overtime.

While Bobrovsky did earn his first win of the season against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, starting Stolarz is logical.

Bobrovsky was very busy in both starts against the Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights. He made 30 saves on 33 shots against the Avalanche and 40 saves on 43 shots against the Golden Knights, respectively.

 

Leafs’ Projected Lines for Matchup Against the Mammoth

Toronto Maple Leafs v Colorado Avalanche
GettyDENVER, COLORADO – OCTOBER 10: Brock Nelson #11 of the Colorado Avalanche defends Gavin McKenna #92 of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first period at Ball Arena on October 10, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tyler Schank/Getty Images)

Leafs head coach Jim Hiller appears to be keeping his lines mostly in tact ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Mammoth.

The top line has found their form, while Easton Cowan continues to excel with John Tavares and William Nylander. Leafs rookie Gavin McKenna has also started to get more comfortable and find his footing in the NHL.

According to The Hockey News’ David Alter, the Leafs’ lines during today’s morning skate are as follows:

Marchenko – Matthews – Roslovic
Cowan – Tavares – Nylander
McKenna – Paul – Sissons
Duhaime – Blueger – Groulx
Extra: Wood and MacEwen

McCabe – Raddysh
Rielly – Stecher
Ekman-Larsson – Blankenburg
Extra: Rifai

Stolarz
Bobrovsky

Alter also reported the Leafs’ power play lines, which features both Cowan and McKenna on the second unit. The power play units skated during today’s morning skate are as follows:

Raddysh
Nylander – Marchenko – Matthews
Tavares

Blankenburg
Rielly – Roslovic – McKenna
Cowan

Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is sports writer who covers UFC for Heavy.com. He began writing for Heavy in 2025 after providing MMA coverage for Sportskeeda. Giancarlo is an experienced journalist and interviewer, having covered soccer clubs Toronto FC and Inter Toronto FC as a full-season reporter, and also producing sports coverage for Toronto radio station VIBE 105.5FM. More about Giancarlo Aulino

0 Comments

Maple Leafs Make Sergei Bobrovsky Decision Ahead of Matchup vs. Mammoth

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x