Maple Leafs Make Sergei Bobrovsky Decision Ahead of Matchup vs. Mammoth

One of the games slated for tonight’s NHL schedule is the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Utah Mammoth. The Maple Leafs will look to build on the momentum of Saturday’s victory over the Colorado Avalanche. After back-to-back starts, Sergei Bobrovsky is not expected to start tonight.

Bobrovsky was excellent against the Avalanche on Saturday night, making 30 saves on 33 shots. He finished with a .909 save percentage and helped lead the Leafs to a 6-3 win over a tough opponent. It marked Bobrovsky’s first win with his new team and helped him bounce back after losing his previous starts.

Anthony Stolarz is expected to get that start between the pipes for the Maple Leafs tonight.

Maple Leafs Goaltender Anthony Stolarz to Start Against the Utah Mammoth

During the Maple Leafs’ morning skate, it appears head coach Jim Hiller is turning to Anthony Stolarz for tonight’s game.

According to journalist David Alter of The Hockey News, Stolarz is expected to start against the Utah Mammoth.

“Anthony Stolarz is occupying the road net at Toronto’s full skate this morning and is the projected starter tonight against Utah,” Alter wrote on X.

Stolarz will enter tonight’s game with a 2-0 record this season. He has performed well in both of his starts, posting a 2.44 GAA and a .904 save percentage.

Stolarz was most recently between the pipes last week against the Nashville Predators. That was a wild game, which saw the Leafs come from behind to win 5-4 in overtime.

While Bobrovsky did earn his first win of the season against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, starting Stolarz is logical.

Bobrovsky was very busy in both starts against the Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights. He made 30 saves on 33 shots against the Avalanche and 40 saves on 43 shots against the Golden Knights, respectively.

Leafs’ Projected Lines for Matchup Against the Mammoth

Leafs head coach Jim Hiller appears to be keeping his lines mostly in tact ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Mammoth.

The top line has found their form, while Easton Cowan continues to excel with John Tavares and William Nylander. Leafs rookie Gavin McKenna has also started to get more comfortable and find his footing in the NHL.

According to The Hockey News’ David Alter, the Leafs’ lines during today’s morning skate are as follows:

Marchenko – Matthews – Roslovic

Cowan – Tavares – Nylander

McKenna – Paul – Sissons

Duhaime – Blueger – Groulx

Extra: Wood and MacEwen

McCabe – Raddysh

Rielly – Stecher

Ekman-Larsson – Blankenburg

Extra: Rifai

Stolarz

Bobrovsky

Alter also reported the Leafs’ power play lines, which features both Cowan and McKenna on the second unit. The power play units skated during today’s morning skate are as follows:

Raddysh

Nylander – Marchenko – Matthews

Tavares

Blankenburg

Rielly – Roslovic – McKenna

Cowan