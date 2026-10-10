Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Colorado Avalanche (Oct. 10) Betting Odds

Among the NHL games slated for tonight is the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. the Colorado Avalanche. The Avalanche have got off to a strong start, while the Maple Leafs have dealt with some adversity.

Toronto enters tonight’s game following Thursday’s heartbreaking shootout loss to Mitch Marner and the Vegas Golden Knights. The Leafs blew a 3-0 lead and eventually lost 5-4 in the shootout. Toronto now falls to 2-2-1 in its first five matchups of the 2026-27 NHL season.

Leafs goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky played well, securing his first point as Toronto’s starter. However, Bobrovsky has yet to win his first game as a member of the organization.

The Avalanche, meanwhile, got off to a hot start. Colorado holds a 3-1 record and have had no trouble finding the back of the net.

The Avalanche bounced back from their 3-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets, earning a dominant 7-3 win over the Calgary Flames.

Colorado has been a high-scoring team with 23 goals scored and 11 goals against, giving the team a goal differential of +12. That total leads the league, which is a positive sign for Avalanche supporters.

Despite the Leafs’ offensive talent, oddsmakers are favoring the Avalanche to win on the latest betting odds.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Colorado Avalanche Betting Odds

According to FanDuel Sportsbook‘s latest odds, the Colorado Avalanche enter tonight’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs as sizeable favorites. The Avalanche are listed at -215 to win on the moneyline.

A $20 wager on the Avalanche to win will return a total payout of $29.30.

The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, are listed as +176. A $20 wager on the Leafs to win on the moneyline would return a total payout of $55.20. As a result, Toronto could attract bettors due to its scoring capability.

Oddsmakers are also expecting a high-scoring game. The total goals props is set at 6.5 goals. Over 6.5 goals is favored at -128, while the under is listed at +104.

For bettors interested in wagering on the anytime goalscorer, there are several appealing options. Avalanche captain Nathan MacKinnon is favored to score, listed at -105, while Martin Necas is the next favorite at +135.

It is no surprise that Auston Matthews is the most likely anytime goalscorer for Toronto. Matthews is listed at +165 to score against the Avalanche. That number could be enticing, particularly due to the Leafs captain performances so far.

Leafs winger William Nylander is the next likely Toronto player to score anytime, listed at +195.

Can the Leafs Upset the Avalanche?

Despite the oddsmakers favoring the Avalanche by a sizeable margin, the Leafs are definitely capable of pulling off an upset victory.

Matthews has looked like his old self again, while Nylander has continued to produce. Additionally, Easton Cowan has progressed and appears to be reaching another gear.

Leafs rookie Gavin McKenna had a relatively quiet night against the Golden Knights after scoring his first NHL goal last Tuesday. McKenna’s playmaking could be an asset tonight.

Given John Tavares’ absence, perhaps McKenna could receive more time on the top power play unit.