Maple Leafs Legend Named Toughest Pound for Pound Player by Ex-NHL Enforcers

Toronto Maple Leafs legend Wendel Clark earned high praise from his peers for his toughness and style of play. Former NHL enforcers Joey Kocur, Darren McCarty, and Tony Twist raved about Clark’s fighting ability.

Clark played a key role with the Maple Leafs. However, he also never shied away from fighting. The former Leafs captain often fought the toughest enforcers in the NHL, while also contributing offensively.

Clark was selected by the Leafs 1st overall in the 1984 NHL draft, and went on to play in the league until 2000. He was also a well-rounded player.

The former Leafs captain was drafted as a defenseman. However, he played on the wing throughout his NHL career.

Despite his physical style of play taking a toll toward the end of his career, Clark is still widely respected.

Ex-NHL Enforcers Name Maple Leafs Legend Wendel Clark Toughest Player Pound for Pound

Former NHL enforcers Joey Kocur, Darren McCarty, and Tony Twist praised Maple Leafs legend Wendel Clark. They shared their thoughts on some of the toughest players they had played with and against.

Kocur, McCarty, and Twist named tough players pound-for-pound, including Kelly Chase and Tie Domi. However, Clark was the consensus choice because of his toughness and success he was despite being smaller that some the other enforcers.

“We’re talking about pound-for-pound, we’re talking about Chaser and Tie [Domi] pound-for-pound, and Wendel,” Kocur said during his Gloves Off: The Enforcer Code podcast.

The Kelvington, Saskatchewan, native stood 5 ft 11 in and weighed 185 pounds.

In contrast, other enforcers like Kocur, Twist, and Bob Probert, weighed more than 220 pounds. Still, Clark fought exceptionally well and got the better of many enforcers, including Probert.

“Talk about Wendel having a free run. How comfortable did that guy feel? Holy [expletive] no wonder he was a [first overall] draft pick. He had skills and of course, being as thick skulled as he was, he wanted to fight. Why would you want to fight?” Twist said.

“He always wanted to fight [Bob] Probert. Did you think Probie instigated that, you think, or was it Wendel?” Kocur chimed in.

“I think it would be Wendel,” McCarty said.

Tony Twist Explains What Made Clark so Tough

Twist also explained what made Clark such a fierce competitor on the ice. The former St. Louis Blues enforcer highlighted Clark’s skill, but emphasized that being a capable fighter made him dangerous.

“[Clark] did very well [in those fights against Probert]. You say 185 pounds, probably. But just barrel gut, all that strength came from here. Just good old farm boy stuff,” Twist told Gloves Off: The Enforcer Code podcast.

“Those are the guys that scare you. That’s why whenever you prepare – no of course, Wendel had already been out there as being one of those guys – but there’s a few sleepers in the league,” Twist said.