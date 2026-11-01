Ex-WWE Referee Jimmy Korderas Has High Praise for NXT Superstar

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas heaped praise on NXT superstar Grayson Waller. Korderas believes Waller has proven himself since returning to the developmental brand and has figured things out.

WWE superstars are constantly under the microscope, particularly when it comes to cutting promos. Promos are crucial for getting talent over the WWE Universe, as well as generating attention to their storylines.

Many expected Waller to thrive on the main roster when he was drafted to SmackDown in 2023. He was quickly involved in matchups with top superstars, including WWE Hall of Famer Edge (now Adam Copeland in AEW).

Now in his second stint with NXT, Waller appears to have a massive chip on his shoulder and has rebuilt himself.

Ex-WWE Referee Jimmy Korderas Praises NXT Superstar Grayson Waller

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas praised Grayson Waller for recognizing what it takes to be a top heel.

“Grayson Waller, he has figured it out. I don’t know if it’s a matter of giving a little more freedom to say what he feels or just a little more guidance with what he wants to say. But whatever it is, his delivery is fantastic,” Korderas told The Game Plan.

“He did something else that I found was very mature, because one of the problems a lot of young wrestlers have is when they’re in a promo segment with someone else and they go back and forth, they’re always trying to be the top guy.”

Korderas pointed to Waller’s segment with Mason Rook as a strong example of the Australian’s talent. The former WWE referee noted that the Australian was selfless in that segment.

“Grayson Waller did something with Mason Rook recently. Mason Rook looked like he came out ahead of Waller in that promo battle they had on NXT not too long ago. And people say, ‘Oh, Mason Rook won that.’ You know why he won that one? Because Grayson Waller let him win like a good heel is supposed to do,” Korderas said.

Korderas Says Waller Has Matured as a Performer

Korderas also claimed that Waller has matured as a performer, particularly since his return to NXT.

The former WWE referee believes Waller has also found the right balance with his promos.

“There’s a maturity factor like that. So I like the fact that [Waller] knows when to really, really ramp it up and when to just back off and take some crap, so to speak,” Korderas told The Game Plan.

Waller is currently the NXT Champion. As a result, he is heavily featured on NXT’s weekly programming and social media.

The Australian has also earned opportunities to take part in feuds with WWE superstars who make occasional appearances on NXT. One of those superstars is CM Punk, who issued a challenge to Waller for this Tuesday’s episode of NXT.