Roman Reigns Recalls How Leukemia Battle Pivoted Him From NFL to WWE

Roman Reigns is one of the most heralded WWE superstars in history.

A former Royal Rumble winner, WrestleMania main eventer, and multi-time World Champion, there are few things Reigns has not accomplished in the squared circle.

Although he descends from a lineage of wrestling legends, Reigns initially did not intend to pursue wrestling.

In an interview with Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, Reigns explained how his leukemia diagnosis spurred his career pivot from football to WWE.

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Reigns (real name Joe Anoa’i) played defensive tackle at Georgia Tech for four seasons from 2003 to 2006. During his senior season, the standout defensive tackle earned First Team All-ACC honors. He was also named Lifter of the Year in 2006, an award he shared with Detroit Lions legend and Georgia Tech alum Calvin Johnson.

Shortly after college, Reigns signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent, and believed he would carve out a lengthy NFL career.

However, a leukemia diagnosis all but dashed his football dream.

Reigns recalled that lab work revealed he had “way more” white blood cells than usual, putting his budding NFL career in jeopardy.

“I think I had about 70,000 white blood cells. Typically, you’re somewhere between 5,000 and 10,000 if anything is running normally.”

He added, “Back then, there was nobody like me. There was nobody that had come out at 21 years old, collegiate athlete with leukemia. So, I thought it was pretty much a sports death sentence. There was a gonna be a giant asterisk attached to my name. Nobody was gonna [sign] me.”

Reigns said of his leukemia diagnosis: “That was the day that changed my life.”

Roman Reigns Grateful For WWE Transition

Reigns briefly signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2007, when his leukemia was in remission, but was cut during training camp. The reigning World Heavyweight Champion retired from football in 2008 after his lone season in the CFL.

Although he didn’t have the NFL career he envisioned, Reigns is grateful that he ultimately pursued pro wrestling.

When asked if he would have pursued a WWE or Hollywood career if his NFL career wasn’t cut short, Reigns said, “Naw, I don’t think so. That was my grand story. Ten years in the [NFL].

“Then I probably would have hit a rough patch trying to figure out my identity and handling my money. Making it last.”

Reigns also acknowledged that a potential NFL career likely would not have lasted into his 40s the way his WWE tenure has.

“My career would’ve been cut a lot earlier in my younger 30s. If I even made it there,” he said.

Ultimately, Reigns expressed gratitude for how his athletic journey panned out.

“God is just such a better storyteller than we are. The vision you have for yourself when you just keep the faith and keep working… [Everything] developed so much greater than I ever thought it could be.

“God had a bigger vision for me and I just didn’t understand it until later in life,” he concluded.