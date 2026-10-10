WWE Legend Compares Roman Reigns to Randy Savage Ahead of MITB Matchup

Dallas Diamond Page knows what it’s like to peak during the advanced stages of a wrestling career, and believes LA Knight can accomplish the same at Money in the Bank.

Diamond Dallas Page, a former WCW icon and WWE superstar, was 43 years old when he captured his first World Championship.

While most wrestlers contemplate retirement near that age, some age like fine wine, and Page believes LA Knight is of that ilk.

LA Knight, 43, is the same age Page was when he overcame the odds and became world champion.

In an exclusive interview shared with Heavy, Page said he is pulling for LA Knight to replicate that feat.

“I would love to see that. I would love to see that. Because LA and I – even though he started wrestling in his twenties, our careers took off in our forties. Do I believe that’s going to happen? I’m going to say yes, because I want it to be out in the universe for LA,” Page told Gambling.com.

DDP Compares Roman Reigns to Randy Savage

Page added that, because of his immense stardom, Roman Reigns could put LA Knight over similarly to how Randy Savage propelled his career.

“And Roman – Roman’s Hulk, Roman’s Rock, Roman’s Cena. He’s that guy. If he did put LA Knight over, it wouldn’t hurt him at all. As a matter of fact, he’d be Randy Savage-ing him, which is what Randy did for me when he reached out,” Page said.

“You tell me, in 1997, April 6th, the day after my 41st birthday, that anybody thinks I’m going to beat Randy Savage. No one. But Randy did. Randy knew: ‘This guy has worked so hard. The people love him. I’m going to really make him blast off.’

“And I’ll tell you, when I beat Randy Savage, it was more dramatic than even being the world champion. People acted different to me – the fans, everybody. It was like I stepped into a different dimension. And that’s what Roman would be doing if LA Knight does go over.”

LA Knight is Chasing History at MITB

LA Knight will compete against Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship in the Money in the Bank opener .

Should he prevail, LA Knight would have the longest gap between his WWE debut and first world title win (h/t TMZ Sports). Andre the Giant currently holds the record with a 15-year gap.

LA Knight made his WWE debut 20 years ago on Sunday Night Heat.

During a recent appearance on TMZ Sports’ Inside the Ring, LA Knight acknowledged that he is racing against the clock and called the championship match a “do-or-die” moment in his career.

“It’s almost like, put up or shut up, do or die,” Knight said of potentially winning his first World Championship. “This is the time to do it. And if it doesn’t happen here, it’s just kind of like, where do I go from here?”

Money in the Bank will be held Oct. 10 at Smoothie King Center.