John Cena Reaffirms ‘Love’ for Vince McMahon Despite Controversies

It has been nearly three months since the lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon has been closed and moved to arbitration.

The former WWE chairman has remained out of the spotlight, though his name has popped up in rumors of a potential return here and there.

While some people in the industry have shied away from referencing McMahon, WWE legend John Cena does the opposite.

John Cena Reaffirms ‘Love’ for Former WWE Boss

Speaking to The Guardian recently, John Cena discussed his relationship with Vince McMahon.

“I have no guilt nor shame about my friendship and my relationship with Vince McMahon,” Cena said.

The 17-time WWE world champion acknowledged that it’s not a popular take on supporting McMahon, but he remains proud of his relationship with the former WWE chairman.

“It’s OK to love somebody when they’re not perfect,” Cena added.

McMahon is the main reason why Cena became one of the greatest WWE superstars in history.

The billionaire gave Cena the platform to succeed, with the West Newbury, Massachusetts native doing the rest with his work ethic and determination to succeed. He was also the perfect company man when WWE was the only major pro wrestling promotion in the world.

In 25 years with WWE, Cena was a 17-time WWE world champion, a five-time United States champion, a one-time Intercontinental champion, a four-time tag team champion, a Money in the Bank winner and a two-time Royal Rumble winner.

Cena also used the popularity he gained in WWE to become a household name in Hollywood.

John Cena’s Supported Vince McMahon Amid Farewell Tour

In an interview with The New York Times amid his farewell tour last year, John Cena expressed his love and support for Vince McMahon.

The controversy surrounding McMahon remained high at the time, but Cena wasn’t afraid of being associated with the former WWE chairman.

“I don’t care who hears it: I love Vince,” Cena said. “I’m not downplaying anything that needs to be decided or allegations of any kind, but when I love somebody, I love them wholeheartedly. I know people are going to be angry about that, but they can’t put their value on my relationship with somebody I love.”

McMahon wasn’t present during Cena’s final match in December. He did appear in the video package honoring The GOAT’s legendary career.

Cena officially retired after tapping out to Gunther. He remained with the company as an ambassador, appearing at WrestleMania 42 and Backlash. He also introduced the John Cena Classic tournament, which will be held later this year.