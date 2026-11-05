NXT Preview: CM Punk Title Match, John Cena Special Appearance and More

NXT is a developmental promotion where future WWE superstars learn the ropes and build their repertoire before shining on the main roster.

For its special edition episode on Wednesday, Nov. 4, several WWE legends will appear among the new-school NXT competitors.

John Cena, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk will appear at the WWE Performance Center for a special edition of NXT in Orlando.

Here’s what to expect on tonight’s rundown:

John Cena will appear with a special announcement about the John Cena Classic

CM Punk challenges Grayson Waller for the NXT Championship

Kelani Jordan faces mystery opponent for the NXT Women’s Championship

Cruz Montana versus Dion Lennox in an Unsanctioned Match

Cody Rhodes will crown the winner of the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team

Chad Gable, Rey Fenix & Dragon Lee vs. The Vanity Project in a Six-Man Tag Team Match The episode will broadcast live on The CW at 8 PM ET.

John Cena to Make Announcement on NXT

John Cena seldom appears on NXT, but the 17-time World Champion is slated to make a special announcement on the show.

Fresh off his RAW return, in which he unveiled a new WWE championship belt, Cena plans to share more announcements about the John Cena Classic.

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Marketed as “an entire evening of the best of today competing against the best of tomorrow,” the John Cena Classic will feature NXT and WWE stars.

Cena announced on Monday that the tournament will be held on Dec. 14 and that WWE will broadcast two episodes of RAW that day.

The first episode will stream live from Perth, which is Australia’s capital city. Later that evening, a special episode of RAW will broadcast from Disney World.

Cody Rhodes was revealed as the first invitee for the John Cena Classic. Tonight, Cena could recruit a few NXT superstars to the inaugural tournament.

CM Punk Challenges Grayson Waller For NXT Title

The Second City Saint has his sights set on NXT gold.

After Grayson Waller successfully defended his NXT Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match at NXT Halloween Havoc, CM Punk appeared in a pre-recorded video to challenge the Aussie fighter for his belt.

“You say that NXT is your house? Kid, I’m the landlord. And Wednesday, the rent is due,” Punk said.

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So far this year, Punk has won the World Heavyweight Championship and WWE Championship.

With a victory on Wednesday, he could become the first WWE superstar to hold the WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship and NXT Title in a single calendar year.

Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre are the only WWE stars to hold all three belts in their career.

For Waller, who has been itching to carve out a bigger lane in WWE, the championship bout is the opportunity of a lifetime.

If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. On the special edition of NXT, Waller is tasked with dethroning the “Best in the World.”

Other key matchups to watch include Kelani Jordan defending her NXT Women’s Championship against a mystery opponent and Chad Gable teaming up with high-flyers Dragon Lee and Rey Fenix to take on The Vanity Project.

Plus, Cody Rhodes will present the trophy to the winners of the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.