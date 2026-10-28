John Cena and Cody Rhodes Will Appear on Special Edition of NXT

John Cena and Cody Rhodes will soon get a firsthand look at the future of WWE.

During the Oct. 27 episode of NXT, it was announced that John Cena will appear live on the special Wednesday, Nov. 4 edition of the show.

Cody Rhodes will also appear to present the trophy to the winners of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

The announcement comes hours after Cena revealed that he will return to RAW on Nov. 2 in Brooklyn with blockbuster news to share.

“Make sure not to miss #WWERaw next week,” he wrote. “SPECIAL START TIME OF 6PM EST! The wait is over, the speculation ends 11/2. Let’s build this “Never Seen” CLASSIC! OUR time is NOW!”

John Cena May Provide More Detail on New Tourney

Cena’s social media post seems to hint at the “John Cena Classic” that he announced in May at WWE Backlash: Tampa.

The former Royal Rumble winner previously announced that the John Cena Classic, a new annual WWE tournament, would be launched soon.

The John Cena Classic will include rising NXT talent and current WWE stars.

“I’m so honored to announce to you the John Cena Classic. An entire evening of the best of today competing against the best of tomorrow,” he announced at Backlash: Tampa. “An entire event where WWE superstars and NXT superstars give you all that they have in hopes to be crowned a champion.”

WWE has not confirmed whether his upcoming NXT appearance is related to the John Cena Classic or if participants will be selected on next week’s show.

The John Cena Classic Winner Will Earn a New Title

At Backlash, Cena said a new WWE championship belt would be introduced.

“We are making history. We have a brand-new event and the debut of a brand-new championship in the WWE.”

He also announced that fans will directly influence the winner of the John Cena Classic.

“I have said time and time again, the biggest superstar in the WWE is the WWE Universe,” Cena said in May. “So, on top of a new championship and on top of a new event. For the first time in history, your voice will be heard louder than ever before. Because you, the audience, will vote to crown the champion of the John Cena Classic.”

Fan voting has scarcely been used throughout WWE history. Its last notable use was Cyber Sunday, a Ruthless Aggression-era PLE in which fans voted on match participants and stipulations.

For the first time, WWE also recently used fan voting to choose the cover athlete of WWE 2K27. Voting for the WWE 2K27 cover athlete was open exclusively to Club WWE members and closed earlier this month. The winner has not yet been revealed.