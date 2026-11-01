Ex-WWE Official Shares Honest Take on Pro Wrestling Press Conferences

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas shared his thoughts on pro wrestling press conferences, particularly when it comes to today’s fanbases. Korderas emphasized that there is a fine line between being in character and being out of character, and noted that companies should be cautious.

WWE and AEW have both experimented with post-event press conferences and different post-show experiences. There have been mixed results because of the predetermined nature of the industry.

Another cause for concern could be when unexpected events transpire, particularly the infamous ‘Brawl Out‘ incident in AEW. That involved CM Punk and The Elite, which ultimately played a role in Punk’s eventual exit from the company the following year.

Jimmy Korderas Shares Honest Take About WWE and AEW Press Conferences

Jimmy Korderas shared his honest thoughts about WWE and AEW hosting press conferences for their PLEs and pay-per-view events.

Although Korderas does not mind that both companies hold press conferences, he believes they need to determine how they want to present their stars.

“I don’t mind [the press conferences] as long as [WWE and AEW] pick a lane. Are you having these press conferences and everybody’s in character and working? Or are you having these press conferences where everybody’s themselves?” Korderas told The Game Plan.

“Are you having this press conference where we’re getting CM Punk? [Or] are we getting a press conference with Phil Brooks? It just feels like we get a mix. One second [they are in character]. All of a sudden, they’re talking seriously,” Korderas said.

Korderas Says Today’s Fans Are Smarter to What is Happening

Korderas also highlighted that today’s fans are smarter about what is happening due to the availability of additional behind-the-scenes content.

“If you’re going to do [the press conference] in character, again, people are smarter now. And they can tell when you’re playing a character. If there’s a way you can do your character and make it feel authentic, then I would suggest staying in character,” Korderas told The Game Plan.

“But, if you’re going to just stay in character, and people go, ‘Oh, he’s just working.’ So again, it’s weird. I don’t know, maybe sometimes when it’s like that, just don’t bother,” Korderas said.

The former WWE referee pointed to the WWE post-show as his preferred model. He noted that they allow the company to progress a storyline, while also interacting with fans in attendance.

“I like it better what [WWE is] doing now. They don’t have press conferences afterwards, they just have a post-show. You have Big E and Jackie [Redmond], and whoever else there and then somebody pops in and they have a little chat. That’s better instead of taking questions from the press,” Korderas said.