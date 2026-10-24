WWE Legend Ric Flair’s Health Update Revealed Following Hospitalization

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was hospitalized yesterday after a fall outside a restaurant. Flair has since received a promising health update. He sustained injuries but is expected to recover.

‘The Nature Boy’s fall came hours after he had shared a health update on social media. Flair, 77, broke his silence and shared a promising health update after being hospitalized yesterday. The WWE Hall of Famer issued a statement on his X account, saying that he will be okay after the fall.

Flair posted a photo alongside the statement, which showed his right eye bandaged. He expressed his gratitude to the hospital staff and doctors for taking care of him well into the early morning hours.

“Thank you all for the messages and prayers! I will get back to you each individually as I get stronger. Thank you to all the Tampa General Hospital staff and doctors that put up with me until 4:30 a.m. I appreciate you all and thank you for everything you did for me. I am focused on my healing and recovery right now,” Flair wrote on X.

He continued:

“I will be okay! And just so you know, for those who were asking and wondering, I don’t own my own Facebook page anymore. I apologize for the reckless posting behavior on my Facebook when I was in the hospital. It was completely inappropriate!” Flair wrote.

Although Flair’s fall was a scary situation, particularly because of his age, it is nice to see that he received a promising health update.

WWE Legend Ric Flair Cancelled an Appearance Before His Fall

Ric Flair was forced to cancel an appearance in Seattle, Washington, because of a blood clot in his leg.

The WWE Hall of Famer was told that he had to limit his travel, so he regrettably canceled his appearance. Flair revealed that he will be undergoing a procedure soon to address the issue. He then apologized to fans for the inconvenience, but said that he will be prioritizing his health.

“I am truly sorry of the inconvenience and disappointment. I’m incredibly grateful for you patience, understanding, and continued support. I look forward to getting healthy and seeing you all down the road,” Flair wrote on X.

Charlotte Flair Shares Health Update on Her Father

Flair’s hospitalization led to fans extending their best wishes to the pro wrestling legend on social media. His daughter, WWE superstar Charlotte Flair took to social media to update fans on her father’s health.

While Flair did sustain some injuries from the fall, most noticeably on his eye, Charlotte reassured fans that he will be okay.

Charlotte even shared that her father did not lost his sense of humor, saying that late WWE legend Ultimate Warrior was to blame.

“Not my dad telling the doctor he fell because of Warrior dropping him on his head. (Ps: He’s going to be ok),” Charlotte Flair wrote on X.