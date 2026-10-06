Cristiano Ronaldo Issues Statement on What Really Led to Portugal Exit

Cristiano Ronaldo broke his silence and revealed what really led to his exit from the Portuguese national team. Ronaldo left Portugal’s camp following what was believed to be a disagreement about his role.

The Portuguese soccer legend’s exit led to a mixed reaction within the soccer community. Some believed it was long overdue, while others believed Ronaldo was disrespected. Still, it was unclear what really transpired for ‘CR7’ to abruptly leave.

Ronaldo, 41, has now issued a statement explaining in detail his account of what happened.

“After the 2026 World Cup, I prepared to a letter to the Portuguese people, which I still keep, with the words I want to address to them when I leave our team for good. At the end of the competition, already on the flight back from the United States, the President of the Federation asked and insisted that I reconsider the decision to leave, because the FPF wanted me to continue, Ronaldo wrote in a statement, per Fabrizio Romano.

After being asked for his thoughts on Jorge Jesus taking over as the new coach, Ronaldo supported the decision. Ronaldo revealed that he met with Jesus, who informed him that he was counting on him and his presence was crucial.

“[Jesus] presented me, right there, with a plan for my participation. He told me I would play the first match and the last one, and that for reasons of physical management he would always make three or four changes per match,” Ronaldo wrote.

Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Disagreeing with Jorge Jesus’ Proposed Plan to Stay in Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo revealed that he disagreed with one of Jorge Jesus’ proposals. Ronaldo recalled Jesus proposing that he play Portugal’s first match and then rejoin the team before the final match.

‘CR7′ rejected Jesus’ proposal as he believed not travelling with the team to Norway and Denmark would be a bad look. Ronaldo emphasized that he did not overreact after being subbed off and voluntarily put the captain’s armband on Bruno Fernandes.

“I made no problem of it, I put the armband on Bruno Fernandes myself, far from imagining that I might be taking my last steps as a player and captain of the national team. What mattered to me that day was our victory. Winning is always good; in Portugal and for my country, even better,” Ronaldo wrote.

Ronaldo Accuses Jesus of Breaking a Promise

Ronaldo later recalled another meeting prior to Portugal‘s match against Norway. The Portuguese soccer legend accused his head coach of not staying true to his word.

Ronaldo felt Jesus broke a promise to him and changed plans for his involvement.

“To my absolute surprise, the coach asked me if I was fit to play 30 minutes. I was fully focused on my physical recovery, integrated with my teammates as always, and thinking that I would not play that day. Without any problem,” Ronaldo wrote.

“This request was something outside my physical recovery training plan – because I was only going to play on the 4th at the Dragao – but of course I said yes. [Jesus] replied that I should then be ready because I would play 30 minutes. The rest everyone knows. I warmed up from halftime, watched the minutes go by, and was not called. The coach had broken his word to me.”