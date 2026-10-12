Andre Fili Issues Statement After UFC Vegas 122 Head Kick KO

UFC featherweight veteran Andre Fili issued a statement following his nasty head kick KO over Kai Kamaka III at UFC Vegas 122.

Fili, who entered the bout on a two-fight losing skid, badly needed this win to cement his place in the UFC featherweight division, and he did just that and more when he landed a perfectly-flush head kick that knocked Kamaka out cold in the second round.

It was an incredible win by Fili, and one that was praised by fans online because he refused to throw a follow-up punch on an unconscious Kamaka after he knocked him out with the head kick.

Andre Fili Comments on UFC Vegas 122 Victory

Taking to his social media after UFC Vegas 122, Fili commented on his latest victory inside the Octagon, which was arguably the most impressive victory he’s had in 13 years of being a UFC fighter.

“I want to honor God with my thoughts, my words, and my actions. I want to be worthy of all these blessings. I want my son to see in me an example worth following. I want to be the man I know I am capable of being. I want to suffer with grace and to overcome adversity with a burning fire and to feel it all. I want let go of wanting so much. Thank you, Jesus. Christ is king. More, please,” Fili wrote on his Instagram.

Andre Fili Looked Amazing In This Fight

Entering this bout on a two-fight losing skid, Fili knew that he needed to win, as losing three straight fights puts your job at risk in the UFC.

Not only did he win the fight, but he looked incredible and even earned himself a $100,000 bonus for Performance of the Night with his head kick win.

Look for Fili to continue being used in a gatekeeper role going forward, a role that he has become accustomed to during the latter stage of his UFC career, as he is always a tough test for younger, up-and-coming fighters, while also serving as a difficult fighter for veterans such as Kamaka to get past, to be sure.