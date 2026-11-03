Brock Lesnar‘s former WWE on-screen manager, Paul Heyman, made a bold claim about his UFC career. Heyman acknowledged how diverticulitis affected Lesnar’s career. However, he claimed that the WWE legend would never have lost the UFC heavyweight championship.

Lesnar became a massive star in WWE in a very brief period of time. His star power and credentials as a NCAA Division I National Wrestling Champion led him to the UFC after only one regional fight.

Despite being submitted by former heavyweight champion Frank Mir in his octagon debut, the UFC gave Lesnar another chance. He earned a dominant unanimous decision victory over Heath Herring and was awarded a heavyweight title shot.

The WWE legend capitalized on his opportunity by defeating Randy Couture to capture the UFC heavyweight championship. Lesnar made two successful title defenses, but he dealt with diverticulitis.

After two straight losses to Cain Velasquez and Alistair Overeem, Lesnar retired from MMA and returned to WWE.

Brock Lesnar’s Former WWE Manager Makes Bold UFC Claim

According to Brock Lesnar’s former WWE on-screen manager, Paul Heyman, Lesnar would never have lost had he not been sick.

“[Lesnar] is the greatest athlete on the face of the planet,” Heyman told In Depth with Graham Bensinger. “Diverticulitis robbed him of so much great athletic accomplishment.”

“If he didn’t have diverticulitis, he would have never been defeated in the UFC. Never. He’d still be champion today at 49. There’s nobody on this planet that could hang with him, no one. No one would get out of the first round with him. There’s no way,” Heyman said.

Lesnar later returned to the octagon against Mark Hunt at UFC 200, where he earned a unanimous decision win. The result was later overturned to a no contest due to the WWE legend’s drug test was flagged by USADA.

Despite the overturned result, Lesnar was then linked to a heavyweight title fight with Daniel Cormier. However, that fight ultimately fell through.

Heyman Raves About Lesnar’s Athletic Ability

Heyman also praised Lesnar for his athletic ability, which was displayed during his NFL tryout with the Minnesota Vikings.

The former UFC heavyweight champion had been months removed from a grueling WWE travel schedule and a motorcycle accident. Although he dealt with injuries, his combine results were extraordinary.

“[Lesnar] went out for the Minnesota Vikings training camp. They were reluctant to release to the media his combine numbers because he came out of WWE. And the Minnesota Vikings were concerned that the media would think this is a WWE stunt with these numbers,” Heyman told In Depth with Graham Bensinger.

“His combine numbers were of Olympic qualifying time. At 6’3″, 285 pounds and six weeks before training camp, right after leaving WWE, he flipped his motorcycle over at 90 or 100 miles an hour in Minnesota,” Heyman said. “He showed up at training camp recovering from a fractured pelvis, torn groin, and he was beyond black and purple from the stomach down to the knees.”