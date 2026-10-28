Conor McGregor’s Coach Reveals His Mentality After Injury Against Max Holloway

Conor McGregor‘s coach, John Kavanagh, revealed how his pupil came to terms with his injury against Max Holloway. McGregor sustained a knee injury during the opening exchange of his main event bout at UFC 329.

What made the former two-division UFC champion’s injury more devastating is that it transpired during his comeback fight. McGregor’s fight against Holloway marked his first appearance after breaking his leg during his bout against Dustin Poirier five years earlier.

Kavanagh revealed that while McGregor was disappointed, he was actively inquiring about potential next steps.

“You’re in that rollercoaster of emotion, you’re just a bit all over the place. Right away, [McGregor] was talking about ‘Well, what’s the surgery options? What’s the recovery time like?’ I think from doing his ACL to fighting, he’s done in the past in nine months – from injury to returning to the octagon,” Kavanagh told The Ariel Helwani Show.

Kavanagh also noted that McGregor was spending time with his family, which he feels put him at ease.

“I thought that was great for Conor as well that he had his brain being kept busy with family stuff as much as he could, entertaining the kids and just getting on with it. There’s no point in dwelling on it,” Kavanagh said.

John Kavanagh Believes Conor McGregor Will Make UFC Another Comeback

John Kavanagh also spoke about Conor McGregor’s fighting future and expressed his belief that his pupil will return to the octagon.

Kavanagh revealed that McGregor has been aggressive with his recovery and seems to be on the right track.

“[McGregor] says he does [fight again]. I’m just too long around him – I think we’re now 22 years around each other – and I’ve just seen him do too many things that seem to be impossible. And he does them repeatedly. So, if he says he does [fight again], I’m not gonna doubt him,” Kavanagh told The Ariel Helwani Show.

“He’s going through his rehab now, and, he’s back. He looks pretty good to me, he looks to be moving around quite well. So, he’s been very aggressive with his therapy and his recovery. And then I guess we wait to see what happens next year,” Kavanagh said.

Kavanagh Optimistic About McGregor’s Recovery

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Kavanagh remains optimistic that McGregor will make another UFC comeback and is not concerned about the Irishman’s age. McGregor will be 39 years old by the time he is expected to be cleared to return.

While McGregor’s age may be a cause for concern, Kavanagh pointed to advancements in sports medicine. As long as the Irishman stays committed to his training, Kavanagh feels his pupil will pursue another fight.

“[McGregor’s] always said, and it is now with nutrition and the approach to strength and conditioning, athletes’ lifespan is certainly extending. It’s not that unusual to have someone in their late thirties still being able to compete,” Kavanagh told The Ariel Helwani Show.

He continued:

“Can [McGregor] make another comeback and get back into that fight shape? If anybody can, he can. I just think it will come down to where the fire is,” Kavanagh said.