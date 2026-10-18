Jasmine Jasudavicius Wants Natalia Silva After UFC Edmonton

Jasmine Jasudavicius says she wants to fight Natalia Silva next following her big win over Erin Blanchfield at UFC Edmonton.

In an upset, Jasudavicius used her grappling skills to neutralize Blanchfield and pull off a major upset in the UFC Edmonton co-main event.

The win improved Jasudavicius’s UFC record to 10-3, and she is hoping that it lands her a rematch with UFC women’s flyweight champion Natalia Silva, who previously defeated Jasudavicius in her UFC debut in 2022.

Jasmine Jasudavicius Wants Natalia Silva Rematch

Speaking to reporters after UFC Edmonton, Jasudavicius said she wants a rematch with Silva next, and she hopes it takes place at UFC 336 in Toronto, which takes place on January 30, 2027, at Scotiabank Arena in Canada’s largest city.

“I’ll be ready for January. I’m looking forward to it. How sick would that be? Title fight in Toronto, baby. Woo,” Jasudavicius said.

The Canadian believes the win over Blanchfield put her in a great spot at 125 lbs and potentially next in line to fight for the belt against Silva.

“The division’s completely open, and that puts me right in that (No. 1 contender) spot,” Jasudavicius said. “We have some history, so that’d be a pretty epic story.”

Will Jasmine Jasudavicius Skip Past Alexa Grasso for the Next Title Shot?

Back at Noche UFC in September, former UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso beat Manon Fiorot in what was billed as a No. 1 contender bout at the time. But the UFC has not yet committed to giving Grasso the next title shot against Silva.

Perhaps that could be because Silva already beat Grasso, and the fight was very recent, having taken place in May 2025 at UFC 315. If you compare that to Jasudavicius, whom Silva beat in June 2022, that’s a big difference in time between rematches, so maybe the UFC wants to go in another direction.

As Jasudavicius noted, it would make sense for the UFC to book a Canadian in a title fight at UFC 336, so a rematch between Silva and Jasudavicius in the co-main event of UFC 336 in Toronto would be a sensible spot for the promotion to book this fight.