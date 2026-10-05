Ki MMA’s Rich Chou Makes Surprising Discovery About MMA Talent Overseas: Exclusive

Ki MMA‘s Rich Chou shared one surprising discovery he has made about MMA talent overseas. Chou has noticed fighters are gaining more competitive experience at a much younger age.

As a result of being in a competitive environment, aspiring fighters are becoming more polished and established much younger. That is different than what is typically seen in North America, as most fighters are still considered prospects in their late 20s.

Chou has been travelling overseas and scouting MMA gyms alongside Ki MMA founder Scott Coker. There, they can get a better idea of who could be a great fit for their new promotion.

Ki MMA’s Rich Chou Discusses Surprising Discover About MMA Overseas

Ki MMA’s Rich Chou reflected on his recent gym visits overseas alongside Scott Coker, which he has been documenting on social media.

The former Bellator matchmaker revealed that one surprising discovery was that not only are fighters training at a younger age, but they are competing as well.

“[The gym visits have] been very eye-opening, especially going overseas. We were in Paris, we were in Tokyo, and we did some scouting here in the States, of course. But things that stood out to me that we saw, I think we’re seeing fighters starting at a very young age. They start getting in the gym much younger than they do here, it seems,” Chou exclusively told Heavy Sports via The Game Plan.

“The amateur scene internationally is stronger. The fighters are getting a lot more experience before they go pro, whether they have to or they want to. They’re developing really extensive amateur records.”

He continued:

“That’s very important for the overall level and competition in those countries. In the long run, they could get better. They’re going to surpass other countries and groups that are not embracing the amateur level,” Chou said. “I’m sure some of the fights you see these days with young prospects, especially around here in North America, they’re not always as skilled as perhaps some of the other guys overseas.”

Chou Names Three Nations Experiencing an MMA Boom Period

Chou also named France, Japan, and Korea as nations experiencing an MMA boom period.

France has been passionate about the sport since it was legalized a few years ago. As a result, many stars have emerged and found success in major promotions.

“I will tell you in Paris, it was very impressive to see the amount of gyms and also the level. They already have a heavyweight champion [in the UFC] with Ciryl Gane, they already have a top contender in just one fight already with Salahdine Parnasse. MMA has only been there for five years as far as being regulated and legal. So that’s not very long. But the scene is already very, very strong there,” Chou exclusively told Heavy Sports via The Game Plan.

Chou also highlighted Japan’s MMA resurgence and pointed to Korea as an Asian nation experiencing a boom period.

“Tokyo, where the sport’s been around probably longer than most places, and especially at the smaller weights, I was very impressed,” Chou said. “I’ve been looking into Korea quite a bit, and the fight scene in the community there is growing fast. And, I believe there are about three or four really strong promotions there.”

He added: “That’s the beauty of our sport and martial arts, that it’s truly global.”