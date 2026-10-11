Niko Price Comments on Retirement Options After UFC Vegas 122

UFC welterweight veteran Niko Price commented on his potential retirement options following his big win at UFC Vegas 122.

Price was an underdog against Leon Shahbazyan on the UFC Vegas 122 undercard, but he defied the odds with a first-round TKO victory in what was supposed to be his retirement fight from the UFC.

However, when pressed by UFC commentator Michael Bisping during his post-fight interview, Price said that he was leaving the door open to fight again instead of committing to retirement, despite the UFC showing a video package for “The Hybrid” following the big knockout win over Shahbazyan.

Niko Price Comments on Potential UFC Retirement

Speaking to reporters following UFC Vegas 122, Price commented on potentially retiring on a high note after knocking out Shahbazyan.

“I’m a prizefighter. I fight. But it has to be agreed upon with my family. My management is my family. As long as we all decide together, we’ll jump into the pit together and we’ll do it. … Maybe combat, maybe punching, but hit me up for some UFC BJJ. I’ll come grapple anybody,” Price said (via MMAjunkie.com).

UFC Did Niko Price a Solid

In March, Price filled in on short notice for Carlston Harris against Michael Chiesa at UFC Seattle, but he lost via first-round submission in that fight.

Days before the Chiesa fight, Price made the surprising announcement that he was retiring. Yet, the UFC did not honor him after the bout, instead choosing to honor Chiesa’s retirement, as he was also stepping away from the game.

The UFC still wanted to honor Price, however, which led to UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby calling up Price and giving him this fight against Shahbazyan.

“He was like, ‘Hey, do you want an actual retirement fight?’ (I was like) ‘Yeah, why not?’ Of course I’ll take another paycheck to go fight someone. It’s a lot easier fighting people than it is to rip down houses and landscaping. I know that,” Price said.

So, will Price fight again? We’ll see. But it feels like there is no better way to go out than with a big UFC knockout win.