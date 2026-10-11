Sophie Cunningham Fires Back at Indiana Fever Exit Suggestion

Last week, the Indiana Fever were urged to move on from Sophie Cunningham, who is a free agent this coming offseason.

The Athletic’s Candace Buckner argued that Cunningham has turned into a distraction for the Fever and encouraged the franchise to part ways with her.

“This was the season when the Fever and even the whole Caitlin Clark experience took a backseat to a bench player with big opinions,” Buckner wrote. “So if the Fever ever want to go back to being a basketball team again and follow the lead of rivals openly clashing with the forces trying to hijack their league, then Cunningham has to go.”

Buckner was alluding to Cunningham’s stance against the participation of transgender women in women’s sports.

Her remarks attracted unwanted attention from political personalities like former NBA players Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White, as well as activist Riley Gaines and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita.

Cunningham Responds to Buckner

On a recent episode of her No Hesitation podcast with Drew Hanlen, Sophie Cunningham has fired back at Candace Buckner’s suggestion that the Indiana Fever should move on from her.

Cunningham didn’t mention The Athletic or Buckner, but she was definitely responding to the context it created.

“That’s why I literally don’t even care what anyone says about me anymore,” Cunningham said via Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports. “Because I’ve said this so many times: If you’re going to live by the praise, you’re going to die by the hate. The majority of these people have never picked up a ball in their entire lives, and they’re just, like, thirsty to have attention or be relevant in some type of way.”

“No matter what anyone says to me, I’m going to continue to do me,” she added. “I know what I bring to the table. It’s not always in the stat sheet. So for you to not say I’m effective, or any of that, whatever. Suck it.”

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Hanlen called Buckner’s story a “hate piece” and explained how valuable Cunningham is to the Fever.

The famed trainer mentioned Cunningham being the fourth-leading scorer off the bench in the entire WNBA. She also finished in the Top 5 of 3-point percentage this season.

Cunningham’s Free Agency

The Indiana Fever have some decisions to make this offseason.

Kelsey Mitchell will be an unrestricted free agent, while Caitlin Clark is eligible for an EPIC extension.

Sophie Cunningham is also set to become an unrestricted free agent, as well as Myisha Hines-Allen and Tyasha Harris.

The Fever have the cap space to make things work, but they also need to make some adjustments to their roster if they want to compete for a title next year.