How to Watch Kansas vs Wofford Basketball Online

The Kansas Jayhawks will look to remain unbeaten when they host the Wofford Terriers on Tuesday night in the schools’ first ever matchup on the hardwood.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.

Preview

The Jayhawks opened the season as the No. 1 team in the nation. Despite a 7-0 mark and two wins against teams ranked in the top 10, they’ve dropped to No. 2.

Kansas’ last two victories came in overtime. They upended the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers in the NIT Season Tip-Off on November 23, then bested the Stanford Cardinal at home on Saturday.

Senior Lagerald Vick led KU in scoring in the Stanford win, putting up 27 points.

“He was nonexistent for a while, but he was great down the stretch,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self, according to the Associated Press. “We needed every one of (his points).”

The guard hit a game-tying three-pointer with seconds remaining to tie things up at 75, where the score would stand until overtime.

“The shot was supposed to be for Dedric (Lawson), his man had left him,” Self told the University Daily Kansan. “I’m glad he didn’t pass it though. (Vick) just stepped up and made the shot.”

The guard connected on seven of his 11 three-point attempts; the rest of the Jayhawks went 0-for-5 from deep.

“That was an Allen Fieldhouse win. … When you look at our stats, and we make seven threes as a team, I’ve got no problem with the guy that made all of them actually shooting it,” Self added, per AP.

Vick told the Kansan, “That was the greatest shot [I’ve hit] in college.”

After entering and withdrawing his name from the 2018 NBA Draft, the senior out of Memphis, Tennessee, leads Kansas in points (20.8) and three-pointers (4.7) per game, as well as three-point percentage (59.6 percent).

“It’s a different situation for me,” Vick said, per the Kansan. “It’s coaches and teammates telling me [to be the guy]. It’s really just being here and me going out there and playing the same for myself. I’ve got to do more for the team for us to be successful.”

Self told the school paper the Vick is “the best-conditioned guy on [the] team,” and that he can be their go-to scorer.

“After I’ve seen it, I don’t think there’s any question that he can be that guy,” the coach said. “He’s probably not the one to get fouled because he’s not shooting a lot of free throws. But if you need a three, he’s definitely the guy you want taking it.”

Kansas will be tasked with limiting another senior marksman on Tuesday, in Wofford’s Fletcher Magee. The guard has connected on 384 of his 879 career three-point attempts (43.7 percent), and he leads the Terriers with 17.9 points per game.

A season ago, Magee averaged 22.1 points per game, earning Southern Conference Player of the Year honors.

The Terriers lost to the No. 8 North Carolina Tar Heels to open their season, but they are now 6-2 and winners of four straight.