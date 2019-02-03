How to Watch Super Bowl Halftime Show 2019 Live Stream Online

The 2019 Super Bowl is here, with the New England Patriots taking on the Los Angeles Rams. When it comes to the Halftime Show, it airs after the second quarter of the game ends, generally starting sometime between 7:30 and 8 p.m. For those who would like to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription, there are still many options. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Ahead of the big Halftime Show for Super Bowl Sunday, the NFL released a statement about Maroon 5’s show and social media plans, rather than a press conference. The NFL stated, “Maroon 5 has been working hard on a Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show that will meet and exceed the standards of this event. As it is about music, the artists will let their show do the talking as they prepare to take the stage this Sunday. Starting with the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show announcement, we began a cross-platform rollout of behind-the-scenes footage and content from each of the halftime performers. Instead of hosting a press conference, this social and digital media rollout will continue through Sunday across our owned and operated media assets as well as through the platforms of the artists.”

The Halftime show performers traditionally participate in a press conference prior to the Super Bowl, but Maroon 5 opted to not participate in one. The NFL said that the league will let “the artists will let their show do the talking”, as reported by NBC News. There has been a lot of controversy surrounding the band’s decision to play the Super Bowl, after other artists had turned down the opportunity, in support of Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who started the #TakeAKnee movement, protesting against racial injustices, as reported by People.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine said that the band expected the backlash upon accepting the Super Bowl gig. Levine also said, “No one put more thought and love into this decision than I did.”

The performers who are joining Maroon 5 in the Halftime show are rappers Travis Scott and Big Boi.

In addition to the Halftime Show performers, there are singers for the National Anthem and “America the Beautiful”, which are carried out prior to the start of the game. This year, Gladys Knight is the singer of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and the “America the Beautiful” singers are Chloe x Halle.