Canelo vs Jacobs Price: Is DAZN Worth It?

After an absolute thumping of Rocky Fielding in December, Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (51-1-2, 35 KO’s) will make his anticipated return to the ring on Saturday, May 4, for a title defense against American Daniel Jacobs (35-2-0, 29 KO’s).

As was the case against Fielding, and will be the case for each of Alvarez’s next 10 fights, Canelo vs. Jacobs will be exclusively on DAZN in the United States, Canada, Italy, Spain, Germany, Austria, Japan and Switzerland.

Here’s a complete rundown of all the information you need to know about what it costs to watch Canelo vs. Jacobs, as well as what all you get with DAZN:

DAZN Price & How to Sign Up

Note that price varies for different countries.

For those in the United States, there are two different pricing options when signing up for DAZN:

You can start a monthly subscription for $19.99 right here. It’s automatically renewed at that price each month, but you’re able to cancel anytime.

You can start a yearly subscription for $99.99 right here. Obviously, if you plan on keeping DAZN long-term (more on the upcoming events can be found below), this is the far superior value. You pay more upfront, but it comes out to about $8.33 per month.

Once you’ve signed up for either option, you can watch the complete Canelo vs Jacobs card live on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

What’s Included With DAZN?

On the boxing side of things, DAZN has exclusive rights to three of BoxRec’s top four pound-for-pound boxers in the world: Canelo (No. 1), Gennady Golovkin (No. 3) and Anthony Joshua (No. 4).

That means in addition to Canelo vs Jacobs on Saturday night, DAZN will also have Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr on June 1, as well Triple-G’s fight against Steve Rolls on June 8. That’s three PPV-level fights in the span of five weeks.

Additionally, all Golden Boy and Matchroom Boxing fight nights will be on DAZN, so you’re also getting the fights of world champs like Jaime Munguia, Oleksandr Usyk, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Tevin Farmer, Callum Smith, Maurice Hooker, Demetrius Andrade, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, Angel Acosta, David Lemieux, Andrew Cancio and others.

Oh yeah, and there are also rumors that legendary heavyweight Wladimir Klitschko is in talks to sign with DAZN for his comeback.

DAZN also has the rights to Bellator, which includes anticipated upcoming fights such as Michael Chandler vs Patricio “Pitbull” Freire (Bellator 221, May 11) and Lyoto Machida vs Chael Sonnen (Bellator 222, June 14).

Here’s a look at the most anticipated upcoming events on DAZN in list form:

Date Event Sat, May 4 Canelo Alvarez vs Daniel Jacobs Fri, May 10 Leigh Wood vs Ryan Doyle Sat, May 11 Bellator 221: Chandler vs Pitbull Sat, May 18 Naoya Inoue vs Emmanuel Rodriguez Sat, May 25 Oleksandr Usyk vs Carlos Takam Sat, June 1 Anthony Joshua vs Anthony Ruiz Jr Sat, June 8 Gennady Golovkin vs Steve Rolls Fri, June 14 Bellator 222: Lyoto Machida vs Chael Sonnen Fri, June 21 Andrew Cancio vs Alberto Machado

DAZN also includes an MLB version of NFL RedZone, titled ChangeUp. It’s hosted by Adnan Virk and Scott Rogowsky during weeknights, and Cespedes Family BBQ’s Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman on weekends.

In Canada, DAZN comes with all the aforementioned combat sports, as well as every NFL game, NFL Network, college football, Champions League matches, MLS, international rugby and some WTA tennis.

Is DAZN Worth It?

No matter which way you spin it, the answer to that question is a pretty resounding yes.

Think of it this way: When they were fighting on PPV’s, Canelo, Triple-G and Joshua’s fights would typically each cost $50 or more. In September, Canelo vs. Golovkin II cost $85.

Now, if you sign up for the monthly subscription to DAZN and keep it for two months (starting right before Canelo vs Jacobs), you can get all three of their next fights for a total of $39.98. In that same time frame, you’re also getting Oleksandr Usyk’s anticipated move to heavyweight and what should be a highly popular showdown between MMA legends Lyoto Machida and Chael Sonnen. Getting all of that, plus a couple other minor fight nights, for $40 over two months is pretty clear value.

Furthermore, if you want to go with the yearly subscription, the value becomes far better. Looking at it again in terms of Canelo, Golovkin and Joshua, you’re probably going to get about six total PPV-caliber fight cards over the course of a year for $99.99. That alone is worth the price, and that’s without taking into account the dozens of other very good fight nights you’ll get throughout the year.

If you just want to watch Canelo each time he fights, it makes sense to go with the monthly subscription and then cancel until his next bout rolls around. Even at that rate, you’re still saving money vs. the old PPV option.

But if you’re a boxing and/or MMA fan, the yearly subscription will pay for itself quickly.

Let boxing insider Mike Coppinger sum it up:

“The pricing change (DAZN recently moved from $9.99 per month to the new price of $19.99 per month) for hardcore boxing fans just means we’ll definitely do the annual subscription as that is a really good value,” he said. “Some casual fans might not go that route, the ones who decide last second to buy a fight because they see it’s on last second. But that’s still cheaper than when some of these were on pay per view and some of those fans might just do annual because it’s a good value. It’s good for boxing fans.”