How to Watch ‘The Bachelorette’ 2019 Episode 8 Online

Episode 8 of The Bachelorette airs tonight, on the ABC network, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT, as usual. Hannah Brown continues to search for love amidst a group of men vying for her attention and the drama has not slowed her down.

For more information on tonight’s episode, the official plot description of episode 8 states, “Hannah and a date take a romantic boat trip along Amsterdam’s canals; a bachelor puts his heart on the line, prompting Hannah to make an unexpected decision; the three-on-one date becomes explosive.” Also on tonight’s episode, according to People, Luke Parker continues to stir the pot and tells Brown that he’s been getting bullied by the other contestants. For those who’ve been watching this season, Parker is often at the center of drama and dishes to Brown “stories”. Tonight, Parker tells Brown, “Do you remember being on this side [of the show]? It’s like you’re part of a mob. If I rob them of time with you, guess what? They all turn on me, hate me, and start saying some crap that’s totally fake and not true about me. It’s the thing I’ve been dealing with this whole time. That’s the only reason that they dislike me. That’s the truth.” Brown says she’s confused and can’t understand why the other men aren’t “kind” to him.

Prior to Hannah Brown officially being revealed as the new Bachelorette star, Brown told Us Weekly that she would “love” to appear on the series.

In fact, Brown said, “I would love to have that opportunity to meet somebody. That’s the desire of my heart – to be married and to have a family. I think that can happen on a television show or at a coffee shop and it’s going to happen for me someday. I’m not going to keep putting a timeline on it, but it’s gonna be somebody who chooses me and I’m gonna choose them back too.” Well, it looks like she got her wish.

Tune in Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, to see Brown get closer to finding a fiance on The Bachelorette.