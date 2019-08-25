How to Watch USA vs Canada Basketball Exhibition Online Without Cable

Coming off their first loss in 13 years, USA Basketball looks to bounce back in their last tune-up game for the 2019 FIBA World Cup in a matchup against Canada.

USA vs Canada Basketball Exhibition Preview

Lacking the massive quantities of superstars USA Basketball has become accustomed to in recent years, the 2019 FIBA World Cup roster looks to be the first vulnerable USA squad in recent memory. Already dropping the aforementioned tune-up game against Australia, Team USA needs to regroup and figure out how to stay locked in and mentally focused throughout the tournament. While they are still by far the most talented roster from top to bottom, they should face much stiffer competition at the FIBA World Cup and need to figure out a way to combat their inability to consistently penetrate the defense and finish for easy buckets at the rim.

Still sitting at 13 players with a need to cut down to 12, one USA Basketball player is going to be sent packing their bags sometime in the next week before their World Cup opener. It seems most likely that the cut will come from one of the three big men on the roster, Brook Lopez, Mason Plumlee, and Myles Turner. Lopez’ outside shooting should help cement his roster spot as he gives the offense an entirely different dynamic, leaving a likely final cut showdown between Plumlee and Turner. While Turner had a great showing in the first matchup against Australia, neither player was able to get anything going in the surprise defeat at the hands of the Boomers.

Canada faced a similar problem to the United States in fielding a team this year. Despite having one of the best talent pools in the world, most of Canada’s big names opted to stay home rather than risk injury at the FIBA World Cup. Rather than featuring the likes of Jamal Murray, Andrew Wiggins, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Canada instead features names like Kyle Wiltjer and Oshea Brisset playing prominent roles. While Canada still has the talent to make a little noise in the tournament, this is far from the best roster that they have to offer and their results in the World Cup should accurately reflect that.

Former Gonzaga guard and current Eurobasket player Kevin Pangos has stepped up to play a major role for the Canadian basketball team in the absence of their elite players. Leading Canada in points and assists in their first exhibition game against Australia, Pangos should be leaned on heavily to help guide an inexperienced and undermanned Canadian Roster. One player worth keeping an eye on is Florida standout Andrew Nembhard who posted an excellent 12 point, 10 rebound performance off the bench against the Boomers.

USA Basketball hadn’t lost prior to their tilt with Australia in 13 years and expecting back to back losses isn’t a wise decision. Look for Team USA to come out motivated and send a statement to their neighbors up north.