Seahawks vs Falcons Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

In a battle of the birds, the 5-2 Seattle Seahawks are seeking a return to the win column as they head to Atlanta to take on the banged up Falcons on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Seahawks vs Falcons on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is in Your Market: FuboTV

Fox (live in select markets, including Seattle and Atlanta) is one of 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle. Plus, if you’re looking to watch more NFL beyond this game, FuboTV is a great option, as CBS, NBC and NFL Network are also included, while NFL RedZone is available in the Sports Plus add-on.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Seahawks vs Falcons on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

If the Game is in Your Market: Hulu With Live TV

Hulu With Live TV comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox (live select markets, including Seattle and Atlanta). It also has CBS, NBC and ESPN, making it the cheapest streaming service to have every channel that will have Seahawks and Falcons games this season.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Seahawks vs Falcons on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

If You’re in Canada: DAZN

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

You can sign up for a free one-month trial of DAZN Canada right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Seahawks vs Falcons and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Seahawks vs Falcons Preview

The Falcons have been one, if not the most disappointing teams of the season as they boast just a 1-6 record, despite carrying multiple Pro Bowl caliber weapons. The lack of tallies in the win column have put Atlanta skipper Dan Quinn on the hot seat as his former team comes to town.

After beating the Eagles in Week 2, the Falcons have dropped five straight,

“For sure it’s been challenging, but I’ve never been one who felt like I’m out of the fight,” Quinn. “Some of the best things I’ve done, my back was against the wall. I don’t ever mind being in that position.”

Quinn reportedly got some backup from star wide receiver Julio Jones last week.

“At the end of the day, we’re out there on the field. Coach Quinn is not on the field,” Jones said according to Vaughn McClure of ESPN. “I don’t know as far as defensive calls and things like that, how he does that, but the effort is there. I just feel like us, as competitors and professionals, we can do a better job of going out there and gelling together more.”

Quarterback Matt Ryan is dealing with an ankle sprain, but even if healthy, will be down a weapon. Atlanta trade away Mohamed Sanu to New England for a 2020 second-round pick this week, putting a bigger focus on second-year wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

“Mo meant a lot to me,” Ridley said. “I learned a crazy amount from him, all about my game. He was the juice, the energy in our room.”

The Seahawks are coming off a 30-16 loss to the Ravens and need a win to keep pace in what has become an ultra-competitive NFC West. The 49ers lead the way currently with an undefeated 6-0 record.

“This is just one of those circumstances,” Carroll said. “It certainly isn’t going to affect our players. As long as it doesn’t affect me and a couple of the guys that are friends and all that, it’s fine.”

The Seahawks and Falcons have a had some classic games in recent years, so to stumble upon a team that played for the Super Bowl just a few seasons ago.

“It’s definitely a little surprising,” Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner said. “It’s one of those teams that you can’t take lightly. You can’t look at their record and think that that’s what it is, the way D.Q. is, the way that he gets those guys prepared.”

The Seahawks are a 7-point road favorite for the game, with a posted total of 53.