How to Watch Florida vs FSU Basketball Online Without Cable

The Florida Gators basketball team will host the Florida State Seminoles on Sunday at Exactech Arena.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, but they all include ESPN.

You can start a free trial of AT&T TV Now right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Florida vs FSU on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your AT&T TV Now credentials.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN.

You can sign up for Hulu with Live TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Florida vs FSU on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Hulu credentials.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Sling TV

Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle comes with 25-plus live TV channels, including ESPN.

You can start a free seven-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Florida vs FSU on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app. You can also watch the game on the ESPN app if you sign in using your Sling TV credentials.

If you can’t watch live, cloud DVR is available as an add-on.

Florida State vs Florida Preview

The Gators blasted the North Florida Ospreys 74-59 in their season opener on Tuesday.

Graduate transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr. went off in his Florida debut, scoring 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds, both game highs. The forward added 3 assists and a pair of steals.

“My goodness, he’s a heck of a player,” Florida head coach Mike White said, according to The Associated Press. “It’s hard for anyone to average 20 and 10. I don’t foresee that happening. But he’s a terrific player and he gives you the opportunity offensively to play in a variety of ways.

“He scores in the interior. He draws fouls. He can shoot it. And probably his most underrated asset is how well he passes the basketball. He’s extremely unselfish as well.”

Blackshear, a 22-year-old Orlando native, had his mother and several other family members in the crowd. His family rarely got to watch him play live during his four years with the Virginia Tech Hokies.

“It’s great,” he said, per The Associated Press. “I always have my brothers on the court, but it’s even better to have my immediate family there, too.”

Last year, Blackshear led the Hokies in rebounds per game (7.5) and was second on the team in points per game (14.9) en route to his being named to the All-ACC second team.

“He’s going to allow (Florida) to be in the that upper echelon, be top of the country and compete like that because he’s got that understanding,” Ospreys head coach Matthew Driscoll said, per The Associated Press. “He’s endured. He’s got strength. And he’s got character. When you have those three things, you can do really, really special things for your team.”

The Seminoles opened their 2019-20 campaign with an in-conference defeat, falling to the Pittsburgh Panthers 63-61 on the road on Wednesday.

FSU held the Panthers to just 31.4% shooting. But they shot 39.6% themselves and committed 27 fouls, sending Pitt to the line for 31 free throws.

“We showed our inexperience,” FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said, according to 247Sports. “I thought our kids fought. … We just have to go back and regroup from this.”

The Seminoles won 29 games last season, a program record, reaching the Sweet 16 in their third consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament. They returned just one starter from that squad: senior guard Trent Forrest, who scored a game-high 19 points in the loss to Pitt.

“I think we’re still in the developing stage and when you go on the road in the ACC regardless of who you’re playing, you’ve got to execute and be at your best,” Hamilton said, per The Associated Press. “If we get those same open looks in the future, hopefully they’ll go down a little better. I think their defense had something to do with it.”