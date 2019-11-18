How to Stream High School Musical 3: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream High School Musical 3 Now

The third installment of the TV Film trilogy, High School Musical 3: Senior Year, follows the Wildcats through their last year at East High School.

Facing separation, Troy Bolton (Zac Efron), Gabriella Montez (Vanessa Hudgens), Sharpay Evans (Ashley Tisdale), Ryan Evans (Lucas Grabeel), Chad Danforth (Corbin Bleu) and Taylor McKessie (Monique Coleman) explore their hopes and fears in their final musical performance.

Watch High School Musical 3: Senior Year online and see how the six friends resolve their issues this time. Watch High School Musical 3: Senior Year online and High School Musical 3: Senior Year Streaming here.

Here’s how to watch High School Musical 3: Senior Year streaming online:

How to Stream ‘High School Musical 3: Senior Year’ – Exclusively on Disney+

High School Musical 3 is one of the fan-favorite Disney original movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial of Disney+ HERE, which will allow you to stream High School Musical 3 and hundreds of other movies and shows on your computer, phone, tablet, smart TV or streaming device. If you extend past the free trial, the service costs $6.99/month. You may also opt for this discount bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Go to Disneyplus.com or download the Disney+ app on your device 3. Log in using your information 4. Search for “High School Musical 3” 5. Tap on “High School Musical 3” 6. Tap the PLAY button 7. Enjoy!

Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

Stream High School Musical 3 Now

‘High School Musical 3: Senior Year’: Overview

Release Date: October 24, 2008

Creators: Peter Barsocchini

Director: Kenny Ortega

Starring: Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Lucas Grabeel, Corbin Blue, Monique Coleman

Rating: PG

Synopsis: Six friends prepare to head off to college and face separation from each other. They explore their hopes and anxieties in a high school musical performance.

How Long Is ‘High School Musical 3: Senior Year’?

High School Musical 3: Senior Year is 111 minutes long.

‘High School Musical 3: Senior Year’ Plot

East High School is back in session after a productive summer break. Basketball star, Troy (Zac Efron), and his academically inclined girlfriend, Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens), discuss their future after Troy brings his team to victory.

Sharpay Evans (Ashley Tisdale) attempts to be a puppet master for the group, manipulating people to do what she wants but gets upstaged during a critical performance and learns what it feels like to be treated badly for a change.

Then there’s prom, and Chad and Taylor may or may not go together in an awkward-yet-cute moment in the lunchroom. Troy and Gabriella have their own prom, as Gabriella’s college plans get in the way of making the actual prom with Troy.

Then there’s the musical, but it’s after that the main event unfolds. Scholarships are revealed, college destinations are announced and the six friends plan to split up to go forward. Except for Sharpay and Ryan. They head off to college together.

‘High School Musical 3: Senior Year’ Cast

The six main characters each reveal more of their personal story in High School Musical 3: Senior Year.

ZAC EFRON as TROY BOLTON

Zac Efron plays Troy Bolton, the protagonist, who is the popular basketball player with the nerdy girlfriend. In between The Suite Life: Zack and Cody and Entourage, Efron starred in the High School Musical franchise, earning a reputation as an established Disney star with mainstream appeal.

VANESSA HUDGENS as GABRIELLA MONTEZ

Vanessa Hudgens co-stars as Gabriella Montez, Troy Bolton’s academically-involved girlfriend. The High School Musical trilogy was the biggest production of Hudgen’s career, leading into commercial work and independent films.

ASHLEY TISDALE as SHARPAY EVANS

Ashley Tisdale plays the antagonist in her role of Sharpay Evans, the drama club co-president who scares the other Wildcats into liking her. After the High School Musical films, Tisdale worked in TV series and shorts.

LUCAS GRABEEL as RYAN EVANS

Lucas Grabeel plays Ryan Evans, the twin brother of Sharpay and drama club co-president. He thinks dancing and baseball are the same and he is frequently seen sporting a flat cap. After the High School Musical trilogy, his career in TV series took off.

CORBIN BLEU as CHAD DANFORTH

Corbin Blue plays Chad Danforth, Troy Bolton’s best friend and tee shirt fan. After the High School Musical trilogy, Bleu headed into TV series where he landed a number of performing roles before moving into independent films.

MONIQUE COLEMAN as TAYLOR MCKESSIE

Monique Coleman plays Taylor McKessie, Gabriella’s best friend and fellow academic. After the High School Musical trilogy, Coleman headed into commercials, shorts, TV series, and TV movies.

BART JOHNSON as COACH BOLTON

Bart Johnson, known for his role as Beau Berkhalter in Lifetime’s The Client List expands his role as Troy Bolton’s father and basketball coach.

‘High School Musical 3: Senior Year’ Songs and Soundtrack

High School Musical 3: Senior Year is known as the best of the trilogy with a soundtrack that debuted on October 21, 2008, at number two on the Billboard 200. “Now Or Never” The opening number and first single on the soundtrack, “Now Or Never” had the first verse omitted in the film. “I Want It All” Sharpay and Ryan Evans perform the third song on the soundtrack, nominated for Best Original Song in the 81st Academy Awards. “A Night To Remember” This cast performance peaked at number 8 on Billboard Hot 100 Singles. “Right Here Right Now” Troy and Gabriella perform this duet that reached #2 on the Top 30 Countdown, remaining at that spot for six weeks.

‘High School Musical 3: Senior Year’ at the Box Office

The film was also a commercial success, as it grossed over $90 million worldwide in its first three days of release, setting a new record for the largest opening weekend for a musical film. Overall, the film grossed $252 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing film of the franchise.

‘High School Musical 3: Senior Year’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

High School Musical 3: Senior Year premiered in London on October 17, 2008, and was theatrically released in the United States on October 24, 2008. Upon release, the film received generally positive critical success, with critics noting it as an improvement over the previous two installments.

Where ‘High School Musical 3: Senior Year’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Critics said that, technically, High School Musical 3: Senior Year was a masterpiece. The audience went absolutely bonkers for the high energy conclusion of the Disney trilogy. The soundtrack was a big success, falling into the Best Of category more than a few times.

‘High School Musical 3: Senior Year’ Trailer

VideoVideo related to how to stream high school musical 3: your family viewing guide 2019-11-18T14:44:49-05:00

High School Musical 3: Senior Year Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

1. Look Close

If you pay attention and look closely, you can see that all the leads in the movie are wearing matching gold rings with red stones in them.

2. Flashbacks

Both Troy and Gabriella have photos of each other on their nightstands from the previous two High School Musical TV films.

3. Paybacks

Zac Efron pranked his cast mates by throwing water balloons at them. They returned fire with water guns and toilet-papered his car.

4. That’s You

Sharpay’s ringtone in High School Musical 3: Senior Year is “Fabulous,” a track from High School Musical 2.

5. See What Time It Is

The series trademark is that Troy looks at an invisible watch in the first two movies. He does so again in the third right before he asks Gabriella to the prom.

Stream High School Musical 3 Now