Lakers vs Pacers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Lakers (24-3) will visit the Indiana Pacers (18-9) at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Tuesday.

Lakers vs Pacers Preview

The Lakers edged the Atlanta Hawks 101-96 on the road on Sunday for their seventh consecutive victory.

But head coach Frank Vogel was left underwhelmed by his team’s performance against a team that dropped to 6-21 on the season. The Lakers turned the ball over 22 times and shot 36-of-84 (42.9%) from the field and 5-of-31 (16.1%) from distance.

“We didn’t play a great game tonight,” Vogel said, according to ESPN. “If we play that in the next two games, the way we did tonight, we’ll leave with a loss. It doesn’t matter whether we win or lose, we want to have a growth mindset.”

Lakers star LeBron James led all participants with 32 points (on 12-of-21 shooting) and 3 blocks. He notched 7 assists, tied for a game high with Atlanta point guard Trae Young.

“We understand that every game creates its own challenges,” James said, per ESPN. “And if we don’t come out with the mindset to try to win and execute the right way, we could be beat by anyone no matter what the record. Because we know when we play teams, no matter what their records are — above .500, below .500 — they’re going to give us their best shot and we got that tonight.”

James pulled down 13 rebounds, matching big man Anthony Davis for a game high. Davis went 11-of-23 for 27 points, adding 3 assists and a pair of blocks.

“We’re resilient,” Davis said, per ESPN. “And we’re going to keep fighting. We won in multiple ways, we had blowouts, we have close games, and we always find a way to win, no matter how tough it is.”

The Pacers have won three straight, most recently besting the Charlotte Hornets 107-95 at home on Sunday.

Second-year guard Aaron Holiday came off the bench to lead all participants with 23 points, one off his career high, shooting 6-of-10 from the field in 22 minutes.

“I’m just playing,” Holiday said, according to The Associated Press. “My teammates did a good job of finding me in the right spots and I was able to knock some shots down for them.”

The Pacers led by 15 at the midway point, but managed just 13 points in the third quarter, watching their lead dwindle to 70-66. They outscored the Hornets 35-19 in the final period, when Holiday scored 12 of his 23.

“Once they cut the lead down, we just had to calm down and get back to playing the basketball we were playing before,” Holiday said, per AP, “push the pace and play defense.”