Stanford vs UNC Women’s Soccer Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Stanford Cardinal and the UNC Tar Heels will meet in the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Tournament championship game on Sunday at Avaya Stadium in San Jose.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPNU. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Stanford vs UNC Preview

The Cardinal (23-1, 11-0 Pac-12) surrendered an early goal in their semifinals tilt with the UCLA Bruins (18-5-1, 8-3 Pac-12) on Friday, then erupted for 4 goals — 3 of which belonged to forward Sophia Smith — en route to a 4-1 victory.

“Conceding a goal was maybe a wakeup call for us, but I think we responded very well,” the sophomore said, according to The Stanford Daily. “[The hat-trick] means a lot to me, but I know it means even more to my team.”

Smith’s second tally also marked the second assist of the day for junior forward Madison Haley, who found the forward streaking down the right flank before Smith cut inside a defender and tucked the ball inside the far post.

“I’m going to play what I see,” Haley said, per The Stanford Daily. “In that moment I realized I could turn. I saw Sophia sprinting from behind.”

Haley’s first assist set up senior forward Carly Malatskey, who gathered a feed inside the box before blasting a shot off the keeper’s finger tips and inside the right post to put Stanford up 2-1. Malatskey had yet to score in the tournament.

“This whole time I was just hungry to score,” Malatskey said, per The Stanford Daily. “Once Madison [Haley] turned, I was just making that run hoping to create space for her. Once she played it in, I was like, ‘OK, I know I have to hit this first time.’ It was an incredible feeling to put my team up and get that energy up to keep going.”

The Cardinal are seeking a third national title, having won it all in 2012 and 2017.

The Tar Heels (18-5-1, 8-3 Pac-12) have won a record 21 championships; no other school has won more the three. Last year, they fell to the Florida State Seminoles 1-0 in the title game.

This time around, the Tar Heels are “juggling” and “trying to change things in the lineup in order to be competitive,” head coach Anson Dorrance said, according to The News & Observer.

The Tar Heels have been hit hard by injuries, most notably that of star midfielder Emily Fox. They edged the Washington State Cougars (16-7-1, Pac-12 5-5-1) 2-1 in the semis, getting goals from Alessia Russo, a junior forward, and Alexis Strickland, a freshman forward, after surrendering a sixth-minute goal.

“It’s going to be one of the rare moments for us to be the underdog, and we’re going to play that card to what extent we can,” Dorrance said, per The News and Observer. “This is pure opportunity; we’re playing with house money.”