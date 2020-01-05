How to Watch St Bonaventure vs George Washington Basketball

The Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (8-5) head to the Smith Center to face the George Washington Colonels (6-7) Sunday.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time)

Saint Bonaventure vs George Washington Preview

Both teams will see their first Atlantic 10 Conference action in this one, and both teams are coming off tough losses. St. Bonaventure lost to Buffalo, 84-79 on December 30, while George Washington fell to Vermont, 76-51.

St. Bonaventure has had a season full of ups and downs so far. Prior to their loss to Buffalo, the Bonnies had won seven in a row after starting the season 1-4. St. Bonaventure is averaging 68.5 points a game, which is 12th in the Atlantic 10 Conference, just ahead of George Washington, who are scoring 67.2 points per contest.

The Bonnies are led by sophomore guard Kyle Lofton, who is averaging 14.2 points, while also leading the team in assists with 6.6 a game. Guard Dominick Welch is also averaging in double figures, scoring 12.7 points a game, and center Osun Osunniiyi is nearly averaging a double-double with 9.9 points per game and 8.6 boards per contest.

As for the Colonels, they have a more well-rounded attack, with five players scoring 10+ points a game. Senior guard Armel Potter leads George Washington in scoring (14.3 points per game) and assists (5.2 per game), and Maceo Jack is second on the team with 11.5 points per contest. Jamison Battle (10.9 ppg), Jameer Nelson Jr. (10.5 ppg) and Amir Harris (10.5 ppg) round out the team’s high scorers.

The Bonnies are the better of the two teams when it comes to rebounding, however. St. Bonaventure are hauling 36.2 total rebounds a game, which is fifth in the A-10. The Colonels are 10th in the conference, grabbing 34.1 boards per contest. Neither team is shooting particularly well, and both are close when it comes to field goal percentage.

The Bonnies are hitting 42.8% of their shots from the field, and the Colonels are making 41.6% of theirs, ranking ninth and 12th in the Atlantic 10, respectively. Both teams are also close when it comes to long-range shooting with St. Bonaventure hitting 34.2% of their three-pointers, and George Washington making 32.6% of their attempts from downtown.

The last time these two teams met was back in March 2019, when St. Bonaventure handed the Colonels a 64-58 loss.